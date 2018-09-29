The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) amid its debt crisis has decided to take certain steps to fix the mess and meet its short-term requirements. The company plans to sale its assets in the transport sector and also plans to sell off 14 out of 19 road projects in order to meet its funding requirements.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) amid its debt crisis has decided to take certain steps to fix the mess and meet its short-term requirements. The IL&FS crisis may force the regulators to cancel the licenses of almost 1500 smaller non-banking finance companies, therefore, in order to avoid this major business fall, it has decided to sell off some of its road projects (14 out of 19), and plans to sale its asset in transport sector to raise around Rs 1600 crore aiming to meet initial goals. IL&FS decided these measures in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place today. It has conveyed its decision to the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and now awaits the approval for the same.

Reports say that IL&FS is expecting its right issue by the end of October. Meanwhile, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) which is one of the state holders in the infrastructure company, State of Bank of India (SBI) have agreed to particiapte in Rs 4500 right issue, say reports.

LIC has a 25.34% stake in IL&FS and is the largest shareholder in the company. According to the reports, it is under a debt burden of Rs 90,000 crore. Meanwhile, amid the debt crisis on IL&FS, the government is observing the situation and is ready to take neccesary steps in order to avoid any financial crisis.

However, the market is fearing that the IL&FS trouble may lead to liquidity issues, that may affect other companies. At the same time, the Reserve Bank of India is also monitoring the sitaution so that the debt ciriss issues doesn’t affect the cash flow in the market.

