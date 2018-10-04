Debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Thursday appointed Vineet Nayyar as the Vice-chairman and MD with Nand Kishore being appointed as chairman of the audit committee and GC Chaturvedi as the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee.

Debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Thursday appointed Vineet Nayyar as the Vice-chairman and MD with Nand Kishore being appointed as chairman of the audit committee and GC Chaturvedi as the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee. The appointments came after over 5-hour marathon meeting held today to take a call over institution’s fate.

Vineet Nayyar is the man to the rescue and with the right expertise to take the task in hands. Vineet was one of the key persons who tried Saytam Computers towards the right direction after marred in scams. It’s said that Vineet not only resurrected the company but also changed its meaning and helped it to regain its lost glory.

However, Uday Kotak, non-executive chairman of IL&FS seems sceptical but optimistic after Vineet’s appointment. Calling the scale of the crisis in IL&FS bigger than Satyam, Kotak said, there were only 3-4 options left in front of the board and it will take the necessary step to preserve the value of IL&FS.

We are the legally-constituted board than the shareholder-led board. The Board will meet frequently to prepare a future roadmap,” Kotak was quoted by Economic Times as saying.

Earlier, the government, in a move that surprised the investors, took control of the debt-ridden company and appointed a new board to steer the company out of the woods. In this new board, Uday Kotak was appointed as non-executive chairman.

The board also included former Tech Mahindra boss Vineet Nayyar, former Sebi chief GN Bajpai, former ICICI Bank chairman GC Chaturvedi, former IAS officers Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore.

