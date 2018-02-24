Mehul Choksi, who had gone out of the reach of the security authorities as soon as the PNB scam was unearthed claimed that he is not hiding and will be clearing all his dues. He further went on and rejected all the media and CBI reports claiming that he was being wrongly accused by the authorities in PNB scam. Urging his employees to look for a new job, Choksi said that all the Indian operations have come to stand still and it would be unfair on his part to force them to sit ideal.

Just a few hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to celebrity billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle, Gitanjali Gems MD, Mehul Choksi for defrauding the government-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) for Rs 11,380 crore, Mehul Choksi has finally broken his long kept silence and has written a letter to his employees stating that he would be clearing all his dues. In the letter addressed to all the employees working for Choksi, he further asked them to look for jobs as he won’t be able to pay them anymore.

Mehul Choski, who had gone out of the reach of the security authorities as soon as the PNB scam was unearthed claimed that he is not hiding and will be clearing all his dues. He further went on and rejected all the media and CBI reports claiming that he was being wrongly accused by the authorities in PNB scam. In the letter written to his employees, he also stated that several investigation agencies have created havoc in his Indian operations. He further accused the system stating that he was not being given the justice he deserves.

Urging his employees to look for a new job, Choksi said that all the Indian operations have come to stand still and it would be unfair on his part to force them to sit ideal. He further said that he is ready to face his destiny and said, “I know that I have done nothing wrong and ultimately, the truth shall prevail”. In the letter written to his employees, Mehul Choksi further accused the investigative agencies stating that investigating agencies are following the path of ‘unfair investigation’ and are creating a sense of fear among his employees. According to the letter accessed he also said, “The kind of unfair treatment, unfair investigation, media frenzy and political statements are making me highly insecure about the safety of myself and my family members”.

