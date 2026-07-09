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Home > Business News > IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means

IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means

The IMF has lowered India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.4% amid fresh Middle East tensions while raising its FY28 outlook. Here's why the outlook changed.

IMF Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here's What It Means (Image: Canva)
IMF Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here's What It Means (Image: Canva)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 11:18 IST

India will be the fastest-growing big economy in the world despite a lower growth forecast from the IMF. The international agency in its July 2026 The World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update downgraded India’s economic forecast for 2026 to 6.4% (FY27) from 6.5% earlier but upgraded India’s economic growth forecast for 2026 to 6.7% and called the dip “transient” – all this even as the Middle East geopolitical conflicts intensified, leading to turbulence in oil prices, supply chains and trade ties.

But the global body still sees resilience in India’s domestic economy.

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“India remains among the fastest growing major economies, with growth projected at 6.4 percent, supported by strong momentum in private consumption and services activity,” the IMF report said.

Why did the IMF cut India’s growth forecast?

The downgrade is minor – just 0.1 percentage point – and reflects the global environment more than India’s own economic health.

The IMF stated that the Middle East conflict, rising trade fragmentation, and uncertain global conditions are likely to dampen growth in many economies. The main threats are higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

The growth story of India looks relatively robust despite these challenges, with domestic demand holding up well. Household spending remains solid, with the services sector underpinning economic activity.

India is an outlier among the big economies

India is still expected to grow faster than most major economies despite the slight cut.

Official data showed India’s GDP grew at 7.7 per cent in FY2025-26, indicating a strong economic momentum. Growth is forecast to slow this year but to pick up again in the next financial year, the IMF said.

The IMF outlook also is similar to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest projection. In its June monetary policy review, the RBI had raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6%, citing risks from the West Asia conflict, higher crude oil prices, supply disruptions and weather-related uncertainties.

Global economy growth to decelerate

The IMF has cut the forecast for the global economy as well. The fund sees the world economy growing 3.0% in 2026 against 3.4% in 2027. The surge in demand and investment tied to artificial intelligence has more than offset the impact of geopolitical strains. 

Without AI support, world growth may have faltered even further. 

Nonetheless, the IMF still warned over several factors clouding global economic prospects. Risks remain slightly more biased to the downside than in April. “Risks to the outlook are more balanced than in April but still tilted to the downside. The possibility of renewed Middle East conflict looms large and could extend commodity price volatility, further threaten supply chains, raise prices, and weigh on financial conditions.”

The report said rising trade barriers and a sharp correction in expectations around AI-driven investments could also weigh on global growth in the coming years.

What other big economies are expected to do

It also retained the US growth forecast for 2026 at 2.3% and revised up its 2027 projection to 2.2%. The euro area growth forecast for 2026 was lowered to 0.9% from 1.1%, with its 2027 growth outlook held at 1.2%. Japan’s growth forecast for 2026 was trimmed to 0.6%, while the outlook for 2027 was improved to 0.7%. China’s growth is set at 4.6% in 2026 as it grapples with strong commodity prices and existing structural impediments to growth.

What could change the outlook?

The IMF’s latest update does not change the broad picture for India. The country’s growth outlook for the year has been cut marginally due to global uncertainties but the underlying economics remain relatively firm. Despite an uncertain global economic outlook, the country is likely to stay on track as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. India’s strong domestic demand, household consumption, and services sector activity will keep it in good stead.

Also Read: What Is ‘PRAGATI’ Scheme? Centre to Train 20,000 Agri-Entrepreneurs; Eligibility, Benefits and More

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IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means
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IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means

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IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means
IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means
IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means
IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means

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