The government in its attempt to narrow down the current account deficit (CAD), the Centre has taken tariff measures by increasing the basic customs duty to curb import of certain imported items. The increased basic customs duty will be effective from today midnight. According to government data, the total value of imports of these items in the year 2017-18 was about Rs 86,000 Crore.

Following this move, several imported ACs, refrigerators, air travel, washing machines, footwear, radial car tyres, non-industrial diamond, semi-processed diamond, cut and polished gemstone, articles of jewellery,

Articles of goldsmith or silversmith wares, parts thereof of precious metal or metal clad with precious metal are set to get costly. The government has increased the basic customs duty to 20% from 10%.

The Central Government has taken tariff measures, by way of increase in the basic customs duty, to curb import of certain imported items. These changes aim at narrowing the current account deficit (CAD).

