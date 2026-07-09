IMT Ghaziabad and IMT CDL Ghaziabad Strengthen Academic Collaboration as July 2026 Session Gets Underway

Collaboration brings together IMT Ghaziabad’s academic excellence and IMT CDL’s award-winning digital learning ecosystem to deliver future-ready management education for working professionals and aspiring leaders

New Delhi [India], July 09: As the new academic session gets underway in July 2026, IMT Ghaziabad and IMT Centre for Distance Learning (IMT CDL), Ghaziabad, have strengthened their academic collaboration to deliver future-ready Post Graduate Management Programmes through flexible, technology-enabled learning.

The collaboration brings together IMT Ghaziabad’s distinguished academic legacy, faculty excellence, curriculum leadership and pedagogy-driven learning ecosystem with IMT CDL Ghaziabad’s award-winning digital learning infrastructure, learner support systems and advanced Learning Management System (LMS) capabilities.

The commencement of the July 2026 session marks an important milestone in this collaboration, with learners set to benefit from an academically rigorous and industry-relevant management education experience designed for working professionals, entrepreneurs, fresh graduates and aspiring business leaders.

Under the collaboration, the academic design, curriculum framework, lecture delivery, faculty pool, learning methodologies and quality standards for the management programmes offered through IMT CDL Ghaziabad will be strengthened through the academic expertise and faculty ecosystem of IMT Ghaziabad. IMT CDL Ghaziabad will continue to power the learner experience through its advanced LMS platform, live and interactive learning environment, student engagement systems, enrolment support, alumni integration and digital learning enablement.

The collaboration comes at a time when both institutions are building on significant national and international recognition.

IMT Ghaziabad continues to reinforce its position among India’s leading business schools. In the NIRF 2025 rankings, the institute was ranked 30th in India in the Management category. Its Masters in Finance programme was ranked 59th globally and 1st in India in the Financial Times ranking 2026. IMT Ghaziabad was also ranked 8th in the Asia-Pacific region in the Bloomberg Businessweek survey, while its programmes continued to feature in the QS World University Rankings – Business Master’s Rankings across Management, Marketing and Finance.

Adding to this momentum, IMT CDL Ghaziabad has been recognised in the Gold Category at the ET Education Excellence Awards 2026, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in technology-enabled and flexible management education. The recognition celebrates IMT CDL’s continued focus on academic quality, learner success, digital innovation and professional growth.

With a legacy spanning more than four decades, IMT CDL Ghaziabad has emerged as one of India’s trusted institutions for flexible and industry-relevant management education. The institution supports a vibrant ecosystem of more than 46,000 alumni across industries and geographies and offers AICTE-approved management programmes aligned with rapidly evolving business, leadership and technology requirements.

The institution’s learner-centric ecosystem is supported by an advanced digital learning infrastructure featuring live virtual classrooms, technology-enabled assessments, personalised learning dashboards, mobile learning solutions, recorded learning resources and industry-integrated pedagogy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, said:

“The future of management education lies in combining academic rigour with flexibility, accessibility and industry relevance. This collaboration reflects IMT Ghaziabad’s commitment to extending its academic excellence, contemporary curriculum, experienced faculty ecosystem and learner-centric pedagogy to a wider community of ambitious professionals and future leaders. As the July 2026 session begins, we look forward to creating a learning environment that equips participants not only with management knowledge, but also with the strategic thinking, digital capabilities and leadership mindset required to navigate a rapidly changing business world.”

Sharing his perspective on the collaboration and the new academic session, Prof. Ashok Sharma, Dean – Academics, IMT CDL Ghaziabad, said:

“The commencement of the July 2026 session marks an exciting new chapter for our learners. IMT CDL Ghaziabad has always focused on democratising quality management education through innovation, flexibility and learner empowerment. Our strengthened academic collaboration with IMT Ghaziabad enables us to combine strong academic foundations and faculty expertise with IMT CDL’s digital learning capabilities, learner engagement systems and student support ecosystem.”

The collaboration will further enhance programme delivery through contemporary curriculum innovation in emerging and high-impact domains such as Artificial Intelligence in Business, Sustainability, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security, Design Thinking, Business Analytics, Leadership and Cross-Cultural Management.

The programmes will continue to focus on experiential and application-oriented learning through live projects, workshops, case discussions, industry interactions, leadership sessions, masterclasses and skill enhancement initiatives.

The institutions also plan to deepen industry integration through corporate partnerships, executive interactions, innovation initiatives and alumni engagement activities, ensuring that learners remain connected with evolving workplace expectations and emerging business opportunities.

The new academic session will also place emphasis on creating stronger peer-learning opportunities by bringing together professionals from diverse sectors, functions and geographies. Through collaborative learning, faculty interaction, industry engagement and alumni networking, learners will have opportunities to build both management capabilities and meaningful professional networks.

The collaboration reinforces the shared vision of IMT Ghaziabad and IMT CDL Ghaziabad to build a globally relevant, digitally empowered and academically rigorous management education ecosystem that responds to the aspirations of modern learners and the evolving needs of industry.

About IMT Ghaziabad

Established in 1980, IMT Ghaziabad is one of India’s premier management institutions, known for its academic excellence, innovation-led pedagogy, research orientation, global outlook, industry engagement and leadership development focus.

IMT Ghaziabad is ranked 30th in India in the Management category of NIRF 2025. Its Masters in Finance programme has been ranked 59th globally and 1st in India by the Financial Times 2026, while the institution is ranked 8th in the Asia-Pacific region in the Bloomberg Businessweek survey. IMT Ghaziabad also features in the QS Business Master’s Rankings across Management, Marketing and Finance.

Through its academic programmes, research ecosystem, global partnerships, corporate engagement and extensive alumni network, the institution continues to contribute to the development of responsible business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals across sectors.

About IMT Centre for Distance Learning, Ghaziabad

IMT Centre for Distance Learning (IMT CDL), Ghaziabad, is a leading institution in flexible and technology-enabled management education, operating under the aegis of the Centre for General Education Society.

With a strong legacy spanning more than four decades and an alumni network of over 46,000 professionals, IMT CDL offers industry-oriented and AICTE-approved management programmes supported by an advanced digital learning ecosystem, experienced faculty, live learning opportunities and comprehensive learner support.

Recognised in the Gold Category at the ET Education Excellence Awards 2026, IMT CDL continues to strengthen its commitment to accessible, flexible, technology-enabled and career-focused management education for working professionals and aspiring leaders across India and beyond

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