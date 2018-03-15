The government has compiled a list of people it is considering barring them from leaving India because of their involvement with companies that have defaulters on loans. The list included directors/owners of Indian companies who have been identified as wilful defaulters. As many as 400 Indian companies have been identified as wilful defaulters.

After the prominent jeweler Nirav Modi scam case which gathered nation’s utmost attention, the government has compiled a list of 91 people barring them from leaving the country because of their involvement with several companies that have defaulted on loans, reported Bloomberg. The list included directors/owners of Indian companies who have been identified as willful defaulters. A default means non-payment of a loan availed by a borrower. A wilful defaulter is an entity or a person that has not paid the amount in terms of a loan back in spite of the ability to repay it. As many as 400 Indian companies have been identified as wilful defaulters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has asked Indian banks to provide their passport details of a larger group of individuals who have signed applications or have stood as guarantors for soured credits of more than 500 million rupees. Public outrage against PM Modi’s administration is mounting after 2 jewelers, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi left India just before their alleged involvement in the nations biggest scam. After meticulous details, lawmakers introduced a bill that will give the top authorities power to seize the assets of fugitive offenders.

Punjab National Bank recently revealed that it detected illegal transactions worth Rs 11,000 crore in a south Mumbai corporate branch which involved jeweler Nirav Modi. On January 29, CBI booked wife and his brother Nishal Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi in an alleged Rs 280-crore cheating case acting on a PNB complaint. However, after further revelations depicted that the total unauthorized transactions by Modi’s firms were worth $1,771.7 million.

