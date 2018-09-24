The due date for filing income tax returns has been extended after Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had received representations from stakeholders in which they had sought more time to file returns for entities where tax audit report or transfer pricing report or other audit reports are required to be filed.

The government on Monday extended the last date for filing income tax returns from September 30 to October 15, 2018. The due date has been extended for those taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) along with audit reports for the year 2017-18. The announcement was made by the Income Tax Department on its official Twitter handle. In the notification, the IT department stressed that the liability to pay interest under the Section 234A of IT Act will remain.

Taking to their official twitter handle, Income Tax India wrote: “CBDT extends due date for filing of Income Tax Returns and audit reports from 30th September, 2018 to 15th October, 2018 for all assessees liable to file Income Tax Returns for AY 2018-19 by 30the September, 2018, after considering representations from stakeholders. Liability to pay interest under section 234A of Income Tax Act will remain.”

It should be noted that if anyone has unpaid tax liability then a penal interest on the same may be leviable as no extension has been granted to such cases as per the provisions of section 234A of the Act.

The due date for the ITRs has been extended after Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had received representations from stakeholders in which they have sought more time to file returns for entities where tax audit report or transfer pricing report or other audit reports are required to be filed.

According to the latest data released by the CBDT, there was a massive 71% increase in the number of salaried taxpayers and those opting for the presumptive income scheme. The increased number stood at 5.42 crore till August 31, 2018.

This is not the first time that the last date for filing returns has been extended by the government. In 2016-17, the Income Tax department extended the due date for filing ITRs with audit reports to November 7 from October 31.

