India Aims $1 Trillion Export Milestone In FY26 With Strong Growth In Goods And Services

India has set an ambitious target of $1 trillion in total exports for the financial year 2025-26. According to RC Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the country aims to achieve $525-535 billion in merchandise exports and $465-475 billion in services exports during the fiscal year. He confirmed that FIEO is projecting a 12 per cent growth in merchandise exports and a 20 per cent growth in services exports in FY26. The announcement follows India’s record-breaking export performance in FY 2024-25, setting the stage for even higher achievements in the upcoming year.

India Achieves Record $824.9 Billion In Total Exports in FY 2024-25

India’s total exports in FY 2024-25 reached an all-time high of $824.9 billion, marking a 6.01 per cent increase from $778.1 billion in 2023-24. The figure surpassed the government’s initial expectation of $800 billion, setting a new milestone in the country’s trade history. Services exports remained the key driver of this growth, hitting a record $387.5 billion, up 13.6 per cent from $341.1 billion the previous year. Merchandise exports excluding petroleum products also rose to a historic $374.1 billion, a 6.0 per cent rise from $352.9 billion in 2023-24, highlighting growing demand for Indian products globally.

FIEO Recommends Key Strategies To Boost Future Export Growth

FIEO has outlined a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen India’s export performance in the coming years. “Negotiating and implementing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with key partners can facilitate easier market access and reduce trade barriers,” FIEO said. The organization emphasized the need to expand into emerging markets and reinforce trade relations with existing partners. It also recommended a shift from raw materials to value-added products to increase earnings and reduce vulnerability to price fluctuations. Additional focus areas include reducing logistics costs, improving quality infrastructure, ensuring global compliance, and leveraging digital platforms to enhance outreach in both goods and services exports.

