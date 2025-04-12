India Aims To Share Digital Infrastructure And AI Leadership With Global South

India has developed robust DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar, ONDC, and DigiLocker, which are known for being open, secure, and interoperable. The government has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with multiple countries for cooperation in the field of sharing digital infrastructure.

India is actively working to extend the benefits of its digital public infrastructure (DPI) to friendly nations, particularly in the Global South. Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted this initiative during the Carnegie Global Technology Summit held in New Delhi on Saturday.

“We can help all our friendly nations. And as the government says, the global South. We are trying our best to get the edge in this and see how in this open source and scalable way we can help our friendly nation to get the benefits of these DPIs,” Bhondve told ANI on the sidelines of the summit.

India has developed robust DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar, ONDC, and DigiLocker, which are known for being open, secure, and interoperable. The government has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with multiple countries for cooperation in the field of sharing digital infrastructure. A key focus remains on ensuring that these innovations benefit not just India but also other developing countries.

“So today we are on a silver lining. We have done a lot, but still, the sky is the limit,” Bhondve said. “Now onwards, we are also trying to see that the remaining pockets, the deep pockets and the remote parts, those sectors that have not been covered, we need to touch them, we need to cover them, and we need to see that every digital maverick of India, every citizen gets the benefit of DPI or digital solutions.”

S. Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, echoed similar sentiments regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking at the same summit, he said, “India not just wants to use AI as something that it can do for itself but wants to sort of take a leadership position on behalf of the global south and seeing that it is deployed across the world.”

India launched the IndiaAI Mission on March 7, 2024, to strengthen its global AI leadership and ensure inclusive access to AI technologies. “Right from the beginning, we decided not to be doctrine and not to be dogmatic and say ‘safety is the biggest concern. We have to regulate,” Krishnan stated.

He emphasized the integration of AI with DPI for broader innovation. “DPI layer interacting with AI and enabling that to actually be used more widely… this is clearly something that we can share with the rest of the world where it is needed,” he added.

Krishnan also underlined the importance of expanding India’s data centre infrastructure, positioning the country as an attractive destination for data storage and processing.

