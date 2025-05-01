Home
India And Norway Deepen Economic Cooperation During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Visit

Piyush Goyal engaged with the India-Norway business community at the ‘Innovation Norway’ centre, where he promoted India’s improved ease of doing business and investment potential.

India And Norway Deepen Economic Cooperation During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Visit

India And Norway Deepen Economic Cooperation During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Visit


Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal concluded his official visit to Norway, marking the first such visit by an Indian Commerce Minister in more than 25 years. The visit focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties, with a series of high-level engagements involving Norwegian political leaders and business executives. Goyal confirmed the conclusion of his visit in a social media post, stating, “Concluded my productive visit to Norway, the first by a Commerce and Industry Minister from India in over 25 years. My engagements with the political and business leadership in the country give me immense confidence that our ties are set to enter a new phase of trust and growth.”

Piyush Goyal Meets Norwegian Trade Minister, Discusses TEPA

During the visit, Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Cecilie Myrseth, Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry. The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen trade relations, aligning their conversation with the recently signed India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). They also explored opportunities for cooperation in sectors including technology, investment, and innovation.

Visit To The Norwegian Parliament And Talks On Democratic Values

Goyal visited the Norwegian Parliament, Stortinget, where he met with distinguished members and discussed the growing partnership between the two democracies. “It was an honour to visit the Norwegian Parliament – Stortinget and interact with some of the distinguished members. Had an extensive discussion on enhancing India-Norway trade and economic ties. We also exchanged views on our strong democratic traditions and commitment to development, rooted in people-centric governance,” Goyal said.

Co-Chairs Business Executive Roundtable with Norway

The minister co-chaired the Norway-India Business Executive Roundtable with Minister Myrseth. The meeting emphasized expanding bilateral economic cooperation, encouraging innovation-led growth, and developing new collaborations to deepen business engagement between the two nations.

Promotes Investment at Innovation Norway and GIFT City

Piyush Goyal engaged with the India-Norway business community at the ‘Innovation Norway’ centre, where he promoted India’s improved ease of doing business and investment potential. He encouraged Norwegian firms to explore opportunities in India under TEPA. In another session, he joined a panel discussion with leading Norwegian investors and highlighted the role of GIFT City as a global financial hub.

(With Inputs From ANI)

