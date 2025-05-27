India Becomes World’s 4th Largest Economy, Aims For 3rd Spot After Surpassing Japan; PM Modi Says Pressure Is On

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India’s economic journey is far from over, asserting that the pressure to become the third-largest economy now overshadows the excitement of reaching fourth.

India officially overtook Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, with its GDP crossing the USD 4 trillion mark, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. Speaking at a public rally in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on this achievement, recalling, “On 26th May 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. At that time, India’s economy was at the 11th position…Today, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is a matter of pride for all of us that we have now surpassed Japan.” The IMF projects continued strong growth for India.

Modi Sets Goal For Viksit Bharat By 2047

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India’s economic journey is far from over, asserting that the pressure to become the third-largest economy now overshadows the excitement of reaching fourth. “The pressure of becoming the third (largest economy) is more than the happiness of becoming the fourth (largest economy). The country is not ready to wait. If someone asks to wait, the slogan is raised ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’.” PM Modi made it clear that by 2047, India must become a “Viksit nation” and that this milestone will not be celebrated casually but with global pride.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Now Powered By The People

The Prime Minister invoked the recent military operation, stating, “Operation Sindoor began with the strength of our armed forces. But now, this Operation Sindoor will move forward with the strength of the people.” He called on citizens to actively contribute by promoting Make in India and reducing dependency on foreign goods. “Go home and make a list of how many foreign products you use in 24 hours,” he urged, even critiquing the import of religious idols, adding, “even Ganesh idols come from overseas, small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don’t even open properly.”

Gujarat’s Growth Mirrors India’s Transformation

Reflecting on Gujarat’s progress, the Prime Minister said, “The State which once had nothing more than salt, is today famed in the world for its diamonds.” He proposed a decade-long vision for Gujarat as it nears 75 years of formation by 2035. “When Gujarat turns 75, just one year later, the Olympics will be held. The country wishes that the Olympics be hosted in India,” he stated. He stressed planning across sectors like education, industry, agriculture, and sports to position both Gujarat and India on the global stage with confidence and preparation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

