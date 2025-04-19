India Breaks Ground as First Sea-Exported Pomegranates Win Over U.S. Buyers

In a major boost for India’s fresh fruit exports, the first-ever commercial sea shipment of Indian pomegranates from Maharashtra has successfully reached the United States. According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the consignment arrived in New York. It was highly appreciated for its excellent quality and rich appearance. The ministry, in a statement released on Saturday, said, “In a historic initiative towards introducing Indian Pomegranates to distant markets, a landmark commercial sea shipment of the prized Indian Bhagwa variety of Pomegranate has successfully arrived in New York.” This breakthrough highlights India’s capability to deliver premium quality fruits across longer distances through sustainable sea routes.

Bhagwa Variety Makes A Grand Entry Into Distant Markets

Traditionally, Indian pomegranates were exported by air. This shipment marks a significant achievement by adopting a sea route, offering a more economical and environmentally friendly option. The ministry emphasized that the success of this shipment proves that Indian fruits can maintain superior quality even after a long voyage. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) played a crucial role, working closely with USDA-APHIS, NPPO (India), and ICAR-National Research Centre for Pomegranate, Solapur.

APEDA’s Initiatives Pave The Way For Export Growth

After extensive trial shipments and shelf-life extension research, APEDA flagged off the sea consignment. The shipment comprised 4,620 boxes (14 tons) of the Bhagwa variety in February 2024. The consignment was sourced directly from farms and exported by Kay Bee Exports from Mumbai. The pre-clearance program with the USDA ensured a smooth export process.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, stated, “The Government of India has been at the forefront in promoting Indian fresh fruits for the global market. APEDA has been supporting the export of Indian fruits like Mangoes and Pomegranates to the USA by funding the pre-clearance program.”

Export Numbers Soar With Global Demand

The Ministry highlighted that in the financial year 2023-24, India exported 72,011 metric tons of pomegranates worth USD 69.08 million. From April to January 2024-2025, India witnessed a 21% growth in pomegranate exports, with a value of USD 59.76 million. Major export destinations include UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, Oman, and now, the USA.

