The National Institution for Transforming India — Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, a day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018, said that the Aayog is of the view that if India has to grow at 9-10% in coming years, then without focusing on health, education and agriculture, it is impossible. It’s the first budget after independence where the social sector has taken the centre stage with major revolutionary steps in healthcare. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday while presenting the Budget 2018 announced what the government calls world biggest national healthcare scheme.

Dubbed as ‘Modicare’ by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family. The healthcare scheme which is being termed as revolutionary by industry experts will serve upto 50 crore people of the country or 10 crore families initially. The scheme will incur a total cost of up to Rs 10,000 crore in the first year. Taking idea and objective of the popular US health-care scheme Obamacare, ‘Modicare’ seems to be an initiative by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to provide health cover to poor people.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also presented an idea of India’s projected GDP growth while delivering the Budget 2018 said that Indian economy and society have shown remarkable resilience and is on course to achieve high growth of 8%. Budget 2018 will also work with states to provide more resources to improve quality of education, he adds.

Following Budget 208, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that it was not possible for the government to double the farmers’ income by 2022 until the agricultural growth is 12%. The former prime minister also suspected a fault with the fiscal arithmetic. According to Manmohan Singh, “the fiscal deficit seems to have increased”.