India Completes First-Ever Offshore Decommissioning In Tapti Fields, Shell, Reliance And ONGC Set Benchmark

India has completed its first offshore energy infrastructure decommissioning with the safe removal of mid and south Tapti field facilities. The Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture partners—Shell (through BGEPIL), Reliance Industries, and ONGC—executed this milestone project under a Production Sharing Contract with the Government of India. The effort involved the removal of offshore structures, infield pipelines, and the plugging and abandonment of 38 wells. The decommissioning work marks a new phase in India’s offshore energy sector, enhancing local capabilities while aligning with global best practices and India’s “Make in India” vision.

Five Platforms Removed, 38 Wells Abandoned

The Tapti decommissioning project involved the removal of five wellhead platforms and all associated infield pipelines. Contractors executed load-in at the onshore dismantling yard and safely plugged and abandoned 38 offshore wells. PMT JV, which operates the Tapti fields, consists of ONGC with a 40% stake, while Reliance Industries and BGEPIL (Shell) hold 30% each.

The consortium ceased production at the Tapti fields in March 2016. Since then, the partners have worked to deliver the approved decommissioning plan while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Indian Contractors Take the Lead

The joint venture awarded major contracts to Indian companies, further localising capability in line with the government’s “Make in India” and “Make and Break in India” goals. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) handled the offshore execution, while Chowgule Shipyard (CLSPL) began onshore dismantling operations at its Ratnagiri facility.

Offshore operations have concluded, and onshore dismantling is in progress. The successful execution by Indian contractors reflects an expanded domestic capacity for complex offshore engineering.

Collaborative Model Shapes Policy Framework

The Tapti decommissioning also influenced India’s regulatory landscape. The project served as a test case for establishing operational and policy frameworks related to offshore infrastructure shutdowns. The PMT JV collaborated closely with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) to create guidelines based on international norms, adapted for Indian conditions.

Leaders Highlight Industry Significance

Nipun Pradhan, Managing Director of BGEPIL and GM Shell Upstream India, stated, “The safe and successful completion of the Tapti offshore project is a landmark moment for India’s offshore energy sector. This project sets a new benchmark for responsible decommissioning, made possible by global expertise, strong collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability.”

Sanjay Barman Roy, President, E&P, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “The safe and responsible offshore decommissioning by the PMT JV marks a significant step forward for India’s energy sector. This project has successfully delivered on the Indian Government’s ambition of ‘Make and Break in India.’”

Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, said, “This first-of-its-kind large-scale offshore decommissioning underscores ONGC’s commitment to responsible energy practices. The project’s complexity, especially its proximity to ONGC’s live assets, demanded strategic planning, precise execution, and utmost focus on safety.”

