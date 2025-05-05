Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India Completes First-Ever Offshore Decommissioning In Tapti Fields, Shell, Reliance And ONGC Set Benchmark

India Completes First-Ever Offshore Decommissioning In Tapti Fields, Shell, Reliance And ONGC Set Benchmark

Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, said, “This first-of-its-kind large-scale offshore decommissioning underscores ONGC’s commitment to responsible energy practices."

India Completes First-Ever Offshore Decommissioning In Tapti Fields, Shell, Reliance And ONGC Set Benchmark

India Completes First-Ever Offshore Decommissioning In Tapti Fields, Shell, Reliance And ONGC Set Benchmark


India has completed its first offshore energy infrastructure decommissioning with the safe removal of mid and south Tapti field facilities. The Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture partners—Shell (through BGEPIL), Reliance Industries, and ONGC—executed this milestone project under a Production Sharing Contract with the Government of India. The effort involved the removal of offshore structures, infield pipelines, and the plugging and abandonment of 38 wells. The decommissioning work marks a new phase in India’s offshore energy sector, enhancing local capabilities while aligning with global best practices and India’s “Make in India” vision.

Five Platforms Removed, 38 Wells Abandoned

The Tapti decommissioning project involved the removal of five wellhead platforms and all associated infield pipelines. Contractors executed load-in at the onshore dismantling yard and safely plugged and abandoned 38 offshore wells. PMT JV, which operates the Tapti fields, consists of ONGC with a 40% stake, while Reliance Industries and BGEPIL (Shell) hold 30% each.

The consortium ceased production at the Tapti fields in March 2016. Since then, the partners have worked to deliver the approved decommissioning plan while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Indian Contractors Take the Lead

The joint venture awarded major contracts to Indian companies, further localising capability in line with the government’s “Make in India” and “Make and Break in India” goals. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) handled the offshore execution, while Chowgule Shipyard (CLSPL) began onshore dismantling operations at its Ratnagiri facility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Offshore operations have concluded, and onshore dismantling is in progress. The successful execution by Indian contractors reflects an expanded domestic capacity for complex offshore engineering.

Collaborative Model Shapes Policy Framework

The Tapti decommissioning also influenced India’s regulatory landscape. The project served as a test case for establishing operational and policy frameworks related to offshore infrastructure shutdowns. The PMT JV collaborated closely with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) to create guidelines based on international norms, adapted for Indian conditions.

Leaders Highlight Industry Significance

Nipun Pradhan, Managing Director of BGEPIL and GM Shell Upstream India, stated, “The safe and successful completion of the Tapti offshore project is a landmark moment for India’s offshore energy sector. This project sets a new benchmark for responsible decommissioning, made possible by global expertise, strong collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability.”

Sanjay Barman Roy, President, E&P, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “The safe and responsible offshore decommissioning by the PMT JV marks a significant step forward for India’s energy sector. This project has successfully delivered on the Indian Government’s ambition of ‘Make and Break in India.’”

Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, said, “This first-of-its-kind large-scale offshore decommissioning underscores ONGC’s commitment to responsible energy practices. The project’s complexity, especially its proximity to ONGC’s live assets, demanded strategic planning, precise execution, and utmost focus on safety.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide

Filed under

ONGC Reliance Shell

The Indian government iss

‘Inalienable Heritage’: What Are the Piprahwa Gems? India Halts Hong Kong’s Auction Of Buddha’s Sacred...
newsx

Tragedy In Gujrat: Four Youths Drown In Shetrunji River In Gujarat’s Amreli District
India Completes First-Eve

India Completes First-Ever Offshore Decommissioning In Tapti Fields, Shell, Reliance And ONGC Set Benchmark
newsx

MET Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Stars...
DRDO

DRDO Tests Advanced Mines Designed To Target Stealth Vessels
The United Nations Secur

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Inalienable Heritage’: What Are the Piprahwa Gems? India Halts Hong Kong’s Auction Of Buddha’s Sacred Jewels

‘Inalienable Heritage’: What Are the Piprahwa Gems? India Halts Hong Kong’s Auction Of Buddha’s Sacred...

Tragedy In Gujrat: Four Youths Drown In Shetrunji River In Gujarat’s Amreli District

Tragedy In Gujrat: Four Youths Drown In Shetrunji River In Gujarat’s Amreli District

MET Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Stars Suited Up To Tailor Their Way Into Fashion History

MET Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Stars...

DRDO Tests Advanced Mines Designed To Target Stealth Vessels

DRDO Tests Advanced Mines Designed To Target Stealth Vessels

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions

Entertainment

MET Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Stars Suited Up To Tailor Their Way Into Fashion History

MET Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Stars

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to Attend Instead

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger Than My Ego”

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media