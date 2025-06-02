India Doubles Operational Airports Since 2014, PM Modi Highlights At IATA AGM

PM Modi added that India’s youth are driving breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and clean energy. “On the basis of these three capabilities, we have to take India’s aviation sector to new heights,” Modi said, noting that India is ready to embrace future opportunities in global aviation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Monday, highlighting India’s rapid transformation in civil aviation. “In the last few years, India has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in the field of civil aviation. Today, India is the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market,” he said. PM Modi emphasized the success of the UDAN scheme, stating, “The success of the UDAN scheme is a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation. Under this scheme, more than 15 million travellers have availed affordable air travel.”

India Expands Airport Infrastructure, Orders Over 2,000 Aircraft

PM Modi detailed India’s rapid infrastructure expansion in the aviation sector. “The country had only 74 operational airports in 2014, which has more than doubled to 162,” he said. He noted that Indian airlines have placed orders for over 2,000 aircraft, signaling the start of a transformative journey. “India’s aviation sector is now at an inflection point, ready to soar to new heights. This journey will not only transcend geographical boundaries but also drive progress towards sustainability, promote green mobility, and ensure equitable access for all,” PM Modi stated during the IATA meet.

India Positioned To Lead Aviation Innovation Globally: PM Modi

Highlighting India’s strengths, PM Modi identified three core pillars driving aviation growth: market size, talent, and policy support. “First, India has market… a reflection of aspirational society. Second, we have demography and talent for technology and innovation. Third, we have an open and supportive ecosystem policy for industry,” he said. He added that India’s youth are driving breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and clean energy. “On the basis of these three capabilities, we have to take India’s aviation sector to new heights,” Modi said, noting that India is ready to embrace future opportunities in global aviation.

PM Modi Urges Global Cooperation For Aviation Innovation And Sustainability

During his speech, PM Modi underlined the need for international cooperation in aviation. “Besides aviation, this Summit, this Dialogue is also a medium to take forward the shared agenda of global cooperation, climate commitments, and equitable growth,” he said. He also emphasized the speed at which innovation and technology are evolving. “Today, the speed of innovation and technology upgradation is much faster than before,” he stated, expressing confidence that discussions at the IATA summit will guide the future direction of global aviation with sustainability and collaboration at its core.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up on His Success: “Thanks To Our coaching institute and my parents” | Watch Video