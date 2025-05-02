India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Conclude FTA By End Of 2025, Union Minister Of Commerce And Industry Piyush Goyal Met European Union Commissioner

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Brussels to discuss the progress of the long-standing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to concluding the agreement by the end of 2025. Goyal described the meeting as “highly productive” and emphasized that the dialogue helped redefine the India-EU partnership. The discussion focused on enhancing market access for businesses, strengthening trusted and diversified supply chains, and ensuring a mutually beneficial and strategic pact that supports the sustainable development of both economies.

Focus On Strategic, Sustainable Cooperation

Goyal and Sefcovic discussed key aspects of the FTA, aiming to promote innovation, competitiveness, and future-ready investments between the two regions. They underlined the importance of mobility and investment frameworks that would support sustainable economic development. In a post on social media platform X, Goyal stated, “Redefining the India-EU Partnership, In my highly productive dialogue with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security @MarosSefcovic today, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of 2025.”

Leadership Role Highlighted

Both parties acknowledged the significant leadership role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in pushing the FTA discussions forward. Goyal remarked, “Both India and EU, under the leadership of PM @NarendraModiji and EU President @VonderLeyen, remain committed to working towards a mutually beneficial and strategic agreement for shared prosperity and sustainable development of our regions.”

Renewed Push For Completion

The India-EU FTA negotiations have been ongoing for several years. This meeting marks a renewed push from both sides to address outstanding issues and finalize the agreement within the proposed timeline. Once concluded, the FTA is expected to become one of India’s most significant trade deals, unlocking major opportunities for exporters, investors, and workers across both regions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

