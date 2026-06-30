India Extends Petrochemical Import Duty Relief Till 15 July. What Does It Mean for Manufacturers?

The Centre has extended the full customs duty exemption on select petrochemical imports for another 15 days, which will now be valid till July 15, 2026. The central government’s decision comes after earlier disruptions in global supply chains caused by conflict in West Asia, which affected the availability of key raw materials used in manufacturing.

The government introduced the exemption as a temporary relief measure to make sure uninterrupted supply of essential petrochemical products in the domestic market. This exemption helps to manage shortages that emerged after Indian petroleum companies were asked to prioritise LPG production, which reduced output of certain petrochemical feedstocks.

Government Cites Gradual Stabilisation

According to the Ministry of Finance, global supply conditions are now slowly getting better; however, a short extension is necessary to make sure there would be no sudden disruption for industries that depend heavily on imported inputs earlier. The government has also confirmed that there is no change in the list of products under the exemption remains unchanged from the earlier notification.

Officials said the extension is intended to ensure a smooth and orderly transition back to normal import duty rules, rather than an abrupt policy shift while international markets are still stabilising.

Petrochemical Import Duty Relief: Key Benefits for Manufacturing Sector

The continued exemption is expected to support several major industries, including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automotive components. These sectors rely heavily on petrochemical intermediates to maintain production levels.

By reducing import costs, the policy helps manufacturers maintain price stability and avoid supply shocks. It also supports the steady availability of finished goods, which benefits end consumers.

Gradual Return to Normal Trade Policy