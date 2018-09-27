Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday said that the economic cooperation between the two nation will continue as India is committed to buying its oil. Iranian Foreign Minister's statement has come after he had a meeting was held with his Indian counterpart.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday said that the economic cooperation between the two nation will continue as India is committed to buying its oil. Iranian Foreign Minister’s statement has come after he had a meeting was held with his Indian counterpart. The statement has come a couple of months before the United States is expected to put sanctions on Iran with the objective to halt its oil exports.

Iran is India’s second largest importer of crude oil, however, after US President Donald Trump in May had withdrawn from an international nuclear pact with Iran and also threatened to put sanctions on other nations which will continue business with Iran, India reduced its oil supplies from the country.

Also Read: US: Uber to pay $148 million for data breach

Among the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran is world’s third-largest producer, however, Donald Trump is pressurising all its allies not to have business links with Iran in terms of oil imports. Trump had asked its allies to cut oil imports from Iran to zero. If all goes planned, then sanctions on Iran will be imposed from November 4.

Also Read: UN General Assembly: Trump goes guns blazing at Iran, Rouhani says his American counterpart suffers from weakness of intellect

As per reports, the meeting between Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj took place in New York on the sidelines of the United Nation General Assembly 2018 (UNGA).

Speaking on the issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said India has always been categorical about its intention of continuing the economic cooperation and oil import from Iran. Responding to whether New Delhi has assured that it will continue to import oil from Iran, Zarif said that he has heard the same from his Indian counterpart.

“Iran and India share comprehensive cooperation and a part of it is economic cooperation because Iran has always been a reliable source of energy to India,” Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More