In a much-needed boost to India’s semi-conductor industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 3-day semiconductor conference- Semicon 2022 today in Bengaluru. The conference is being organised to take forward the vision of PM Modi to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.

Laying the ambition and vision of Semicon 2022 in his address, PM Modi said that India has the most favourable taxation in the world and skilling young Indians for the 21st century.

Emphasising that a new world order is forming, PM Modi said that a new world order is emerging and we must seize this opportunity. Sending out a strong message that India means business, PM Modi further invited practical suggestions on how India can emerge as a hub of semi-conductor manufacturing.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar addressed the conference and said that India is emerging from a difficult phase, induced by Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted lives and livelihoods. Expressing that India has emerged as a much-different and stronger nation, he referred to India’s successful vaccination program and said that India has proved that it can bounce back and take on adversity. Pointing out that tech economy has grown in India, he pointed out that a tech age is being driven by thousands of startups.