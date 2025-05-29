Home
India Must Leapfrog In Tech To Beat China, Says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India Must Leapfrog In Tech To Beat China, Says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant (Pic: ANI)


India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday dismissed the idea that importing from China could make India a viable China Plus One alternative. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Kant said Indian industry must focus on innovation, not imitation. “Importing from China itself to become China plus one will never work,” he stated. He emphasized the need for research and development, saying, “You can’t copy the Chinese. You have to beat the Chinese with one up.” He urged industries to adopt disruptive technologies rather than depend on Chinese imports to stay competitive.

Indian Industry Must Invest In Cutting-Edge Technologies

Kant called on Indian companies to leapfrog technologically to compete with China. “You have completely new technologies which are going to disrupt the Chinese. Why is Indian industry not getting into them?” he asked. He said Indian companies must leverage India’s size and scale to drive technological advancements. “Unless you don’t do that, you’ll have to do the technology leapfrogging,” he reiterated. Kant underlined that heavy investment in R&D will be crucial for Indian industry to develop its own tech-driven identity and stop relying on existing Chinese systems or methods.

India Should Build Its Own AI Foundational Models

Speaking on the future of Artificial Intelligence, Kant said the race is only beginning and urged India to take a lead. “India must build its foundational model. I believe India will provide these foundational models for many areas which have challenges for the world,” he said. He highlighted the success of India’s digital public infrastructure and said similar models using open source and open API must be adopted in AI. Kant noted that India’s linguistic diversity—22 official languages and thousands of dialects—can help build inclusive AI solutions for learning, health, and nutrition challenges.

States Must Take Charge Of Reforms, Says Kant

Kant praised the Central government’s efforts to improve ease of doing business but stressed that states must now implement reforms. He encouraged states to give land on long-term leases and privatise DISCOMS for efficiency. He also called for a stronger Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to ensure timely resolution in commercial cases. “Quality Control Orders (QCOs) must be used rationally,” he added, pointing out that regulatory overreach could hamper growth. Kant insisted that without strategic reforms and investments in tech and infrastructure, Indian industry will not sustain its growth momentum.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

China India

