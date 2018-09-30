Indian News Gujarat on Saturday organised its Uddyami Samman awards in Gujarat. The event witnessed several panel discussion on Gujarat's film industry, issues faced by the businessmen in the state, about the tourism in Gujarat and other key issues. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, who was the chief guest at the event, honoured people from the business fraternity at the Uddyami Samman awards.

The day saw four key sessions including the panel discussions on single window clearance system for growth and success of Vibrant Gujarat, on challenges before MSME's in Gujarat and way forward for growth is underway. Issues like the impact of industrial growth on socio-economic development in Gujarat and challenges before Gujarati film Industry and way forward were also discussed during the event.

The event was graced by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, who honoured people from the business fraternity at the Uddyami Samman awards. The awards were given in the below-mentioned categories:

Best paper bag and tissue paper making machine manufacturer of the year Best pulley manufacturer of the year Best CNC machine manufacturer of the year Emerging food processing unit of the year Best automation company of the year Best customised deodorant spray fillings service provider of the year Most promising SME of the year Best motor manufacturer of the year Best E-commerce company of the year Best compressor manufacturer of the year Women entrepreneur of the year Best metal slitting line and CTL line machine manufacturer of the year Best construction machinery and plant manufacturer of the year Most innovative and eco-friendly product of the year Best textile company of the year Educationist of the year and 2 other special awards

