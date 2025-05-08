Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

India’s Operation Sindoor missile strikes on May 7 triggered a 6% crash in Pakistan’s KSE-100 index, halting trade amid rising tensions and economic uncertainty.

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes


India’s Operation Sindoor, a major military offensive targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s financial markets. A day after the Indian Armed Forces launched precise missile strikes on nine terrorist installations, the KSE-100 index plummeted over 6%, forcing authorities to halt trading.

This sharp decline follows a 3% drop just the day before, marking back-to-back plunges that reflect mounting investor panic. The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 was the trigger point, but markets spiraled further after India’s escalating economic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, restrictions on imports, curbs on vessel movements, and postal delivery bans to Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor’s Market Impact

As CNN reports, the precision strikes under Operation Sindoor have escalated tensions between the two nations. While India’s stock market remains stable and strong, the Pakistani market continues to bleed capital amid widespread uncertainty.

The volatility in KSE-100 highlights the market’s vulnerability during India-Pakistan standoffs. Thin trading volumes and a lack of strong institutional investor presence have enabled rapid exits by foreign investors, worsening the downturn.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Economic Panic Deepens in Pakistan

The economic fallout extends beyond just market fluctuations. Pakistan’s reliance on the IMF has left its economy fragile. Despite early signs of economic recovery, the growing conflict risks reversing any progress. Key concerns include:

  • Rising foreign capital outflows

  • Persistent rupee depreciation

  • Slow GDP growth

  • High risk of credit downgrades in the absence of stable international support

Moody’s has also warned that the impact of escalating India-Pakistan tensions will be more damaging to Pakistan than India, given Pakistan’s structural economic weaknesses.

India’s Market Stands Resilient

Interestingly, Indian stock markets have remained resilient, demonstrating strong positive momentum despite the high-voltage military action. This contrast emphasizes the economic disparity and market depth between the two neighboring nations.

Investor Sentiment at an All-Time Low

With tensions peaking and India clearly signaling no tolerance for terror activities, investor confidence in Pakistan has plummeted. Even though valuations are low, foreign investment is drying up, and local participation remains limited.

The aftermath of Operation Sindoor has left Pakistan’s financial stability shaken. With military action, economic restrictions, and political uncertainty swirling, the KSE-100’s sharp declines reflect a deeper economic fragility. If the current tensions continue, analysts warn that Pakistan’s road to recovery could be severely delayed, or even derailed altogether.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Reacts To Operation Sindoor: Nifty, Sensex Slip Amid India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror Camps

Filed under

India Pakistan missile strikes KSE-100 index fall Operation Sindoor Pakistan stock market crash

Indian strikes have repor

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?
newsx

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns
newsx

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor
newsx

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes
JeM commander Abdul Rauf

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...
In a minor yet major Tami

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking, Killed In Operation Sindoor

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister

Entertainment

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media