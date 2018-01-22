India has been ranked on 62nd position in the list of emerging economies on an Inclusive Development Index. The country has been rated even lower than China and Pakistan. While China is holding the 26h ranking in the list, Pakistan is placed at 47th position. The index is prepared after taking into account parameters like living standards, environmental stability, and protection of future generations.

World Economic Forum (WEF) has ranked India at the 62nd position in a list of emerging economies on an Inclusive Development Index. India’s ranking is much lower than China’s 26th ranking and even Pakistan’s 47th. Lithuania is currently placed on top of the list of emerging economies, while Norway happens to be the world’s most inclusive advanced economy. The index is prepared keeping in mind the living standards, environmental stability, and protection of future generations. “The index takes into account the living standards, environmental sustainability and protection of future generations from further indebtedness”, the WEF said in a statement.

it is important to note that India has slipped further in the rankings as compared to last year. Last year, it was placed on 60th position in a list of 79 developing economies. China, on the other hand, is placed on 15th position. The only bright spot for India is that it is in the list of ten emerging economies with ‘advancing’ trend. In the list of advanced economies, Norway is on the top followed by Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Denmark who have also made to top five.

In the list of top five emerging economies, Lithuania, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Latvia, and Poland are in top five. Meanwhile, World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to host its annual meeting which will be attended by several world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. WEF has said that both the poor and rich countries are finding it hard to protect their future generations.