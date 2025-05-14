Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production

India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production

By focusing on domestic coal production and reducing imports, the government aims to support its broader goal of building a self-reliant and sustainable energy framework.

India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production

COAL MINES


Coal Import: India witnessed a 9.2% decline in coal imports between April 2024 and February 2025, totaling 220.3 million tonnes (MT), compared to 242.6 MT during the same period in the previous fiscal year. The Ministry of Coal reported that this sharp drop in imports led to foreign exchange savings of approximately USD 6.93 billion (Rs 53,137.82 crore). This development reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to promote domestic coal production and minimize dependency on foreign coal sources. The reduction came despite a 2.87% rise in coal-based power generation during the same period, indicating enhanced domestic capacity.

Coal Import: Major Decline In Non-Regulated Sector

The Non-Regulated Sector recorded the most substantial reduction in coal imports, dropping by 15.3% year-on-year. This segment includes industries like cement, steel, and others not covered under power sector regulations. The steep fall showcases the increasing reliance on domestic coal resources in critical industrial segments. According to the Ministry, the decline aligns with India’s long-term energy strategy.

Thermal Plants Reduce Imported Coal Use by 39%

Thermal power plants significantly cut back on imported coal for blending purposes. The import volume for blending purposes dropped by nearly 39%, even as coal-based electricity generation grew modestly by 2.87%. This highlights a marked improvement in domestic coal supply to thermal plants and increased efficiency in operations.

The Ministry of Coal credited initiatives such as Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal for the reduction in coal imports. These programs aim to boost indigenous coal output and reduce the country’s dependency on imported coal. As a result, coal production grew by 5.45% during April 2024 to February 2025, compared to the same timeframe in FY 2023-24.

Balancing Economic Growth and Energy Security

India’s coal sector remains a backbone for the country’s rapidly growing economy, especially for energy-intensive sectors such as power, steel, and cement. However, challenges persist, particularly in meeting demand for coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, which are limited in India’s natural reserves. The Ministry emphasized its ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic production and secure a stable coal supply.

Marching Towards Viksit Bharat with Energy Self-Reliance

By focusing on domestic coal production and reducing imports, the government aims to support its broader goal of building a self-reliant and sustainable energy framework. “By prioritizing domestic coal output, the government aims to march ahead towards Viksit Bharat goal by building a self-reliant, sustainable energy framework that supports long-term economic growth,” the Ministry added.

Also Read: French Film Icon Gérard Depardieu Convicted of Sexual Assault on Film Set

Filed under

coal in india coal mines Coal production

COAL MINES

India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production
Pope Leo XIV made his soc

‘Peace Be With You All’: Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media
Zelenskyy said he will me

Zelenskyy Says He’ll Wait for Putin in Ankara for Face-to-Face Peace Talks
‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch...
Congressman Shri Thanedar

Indian-Origin US Congressman Urges Action As He Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Trump
Israel has reportedly tar

Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Peace Be With You All’: Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media

‘Peace Be With You All’: Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media

Zelenskyy Says He’ll Wait for Putin in Ankara for Face-to-Face Peace Talks

Zelenskyy Says He’ll Wait for Putin in Ankara for Face-to-Face Peace Talks

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch How Fans React

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch...

Indian-Origin US Congressman Urges Action As He Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Trump

Indian-Origin US Congressman Urges Action As He Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Trump

Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report

Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report

Entertainment

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch How Fans React

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom