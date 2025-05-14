India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production

By focusing on domestic coal production and reducing imports, the government aims to support its broader goal of building a self-reliant and sustainable energy framework.

Coal Import: India witnessed a 9.2% decline in coal imports between April 2024 and February 2025, totaling 220.3 million tonnes (MT), compared to 242.6 MT during the same period in the previous fiscal year. The Ministry of Coal reported that this sharp drop in imports led to foreign exchange savings of approximately USD 6.93 billion (Rs 53,137.82 crore). This development reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to promote domestic coal production and minimize dependency on foreign coal sources. The reduction came despite a 2.87% rise in coal-based power generation during the same period, indicating enhanced domestic capacity.

Coal Import: Major Decline In Non-Regulated Sector

The Non-Regulated Sector recorded the most substantial reduction in coal imports, dropping by 15.3% year-on-year. This segment includes industries like cement, steel, and others not covered under power sector regulations. The steep fall showcases the increasing reliance on domestic coal resources in critical industrial segments. According to the Ministry, the decline aligns with India’s long-term energy strategy.

Thermal Plants Reduce Imported Coal Use by 39%

Thermal power plants significantly cut back on imported coal for blending purposes. The import volume for blending purposes dropped by nearly 39%, even as coal-based electricity generation grew modestly by 2.87%. This highlights a marked improvement in domestic coal supply to thermal plants and increased efficiency in operations.

The Ministry of Coal credited initiatives such as Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal for the reduction in coal imports. These programs aim to boost indigenous coal output and reduce the country’s dependency on imported coal. As a result, coal production grew by 5.45% during April 2024 to February 2025, compared to the same timeframe in FY 2023-24.

Balancing Economic Growth and Energy Security

India’s coal sector remains a backbone for the country’s rapidly growing economy, especially for energy-intensive sectors such as power, steel, and cement. However, challenges persist, particularly in meeting demand for coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, which are limited in India’s natural reserves. The Ministry emphasized its ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic production and secure a stable coal supply.

Marching Towards Viksit Bharat with Energy Self-Reliance

By focusing on domestic coal production and reducing imports, the government aims to support its broader goal of building a self-reliant and sustainable energy framework. “By prioritizing domestic coal output, the government aims to march ahead towards Viksit Bharat goal by building a self-reliant, sustainable energy framework that supports long-term economic growth,” the Ministry added.

