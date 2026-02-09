LIVE TV
Home > Business > India-Seychelles signs $175 Million Economic Partnership: Historic Ties Enter Modern Phase with Focus on Trade, Skills, Renewable Energy, Digital Innovation, and Youth Development

India and Seychelles announce a $175 million Special Economic Package, signing MoUs on trade, e-mobility, renewable energy, skill development, and maritime security, marking a modern, forward-looking partnership built on historic trust.

India-Seychelles signs $175 Million Economic Partnership (Pic: X)
India-Seychelles signs $175 Million Economic Partnership (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 9, 2026 14:22:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India-Seychelles Unveil $175 Million Special Economic Boost

India and Seychelles have established a partnership which will receive funding through a Special Economic Package worth $175 million to support multiple projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, healthcare, defence, and maritime security. The announcement came with a flourish of signed MoUs, witnessed by PM Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, signaling that the two nations are not just neighbors across the Indian Ocean, but strategic partners shaping the region’s future.

Modi stated that the financial support goes beyond monetary value because it creates new chances for partnership development between Seychelles and India through financial technology and digital platforms and native currency exchange systems. Civil servants from Seychelles will also receive specialized training in India, opening new avenues for skill development, especially for youth. Both nations have established a forward-thinking direction which includes their dedication to tourism, renewable energy, climate resilience, and maritime security.

The ties between India and Seychelles have progressed from their historical trade connections to their modern digital collaborations, which now produce shared economic growth and technological advancements.

India-Seychelles Partnership: Trade, Training, and Timeless Ties

  • Expanding Trade Opportunities: The two nations are collaborating to explore new trade possibilities through local currency exchanges and digital solutions, aligned with Seychelles’ development goals.

  • Training and Skill Development: A new MoU allows Seychelles officials to receive training in India, fostering skill development and creating job opportunities for youth. PM Modi highlighted India’s ITEC program as a key tool for capacity building.

  • Historical and Cultural Ties: The partnership has existed since ancient times, rooted in maritime trade, cultural exchange, and a shared foundation of trust.

  • Modern Collaboration: The relationship is now entering a new phase, emphasizing digital innovation and sustainable development to chart a fresh growth path for the Indian Ocean region.

Key Focus Areas of India–Seychelles Cooperation

The two nations plan to expand collaboration in:

  • Renewable energy and climate adaptation

  • Infrastructure development and investment facilitation

  • Tourism, education, and sports

  • Sustainable transport and e-mobility

  • Blue economy and maritime security

India-Seychelles Joint Vision: Charting a Bold, Forward-Looking Future

The India-Seychelles Joint Vision document delivers a strategic partnership framework that both nations will use to plan their future cooperation. Prime Minister Modi explained that the geographical partnership now functions as a base for both nations

 to work together toward their shared future. The vision presents a comprehensive plan for shared development, which includes digital innovation, sustainable development, tourism, maritime security, and skill-building programs. The two countries established their joint roadmap through a history of trust and cultural exchange, which now serves as a basis for their joint efforts to transform shared goals into actual projects and benefits for their nations.

(With Inputs From ANI)
First published on: Feb 9, 2026 2:22 PM IST
