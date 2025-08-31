LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?

India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?

India has suspended all mail services to the US due to new US customs duties on postal shipments and unclear regulatory rules. With carriers unable to transport mail, the Department of Posts halted bookings, now including all items regardless of value, while offering refunds and seeking to restore services soon.

India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 31, 2025 22:11:08 IST

In view of the ongoing inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms, the Department of Posts has decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to USD 100, destined for the US.

Refunds Offered Amid Ongoing US Mail Halt

In continuation of the Public Notice dated August 22, 2025, the Department of Posts has reviewed the suspension of booking of mail to the United States of America.

“The Department is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to restore services at the earliest. Customers who have already booked items that could not be dispatched may claim a refund of postage,” the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Sunday. “The inconvenience caused to valued customers is sincerely regretted.”

The Department of Posts had taken note of the Executive Order No. 14324 issued by the US Administration on July 30, under which the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 were withdrawn with effect from August 29.

US-Bound Mail Suspended Indefinitely

All international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, were subjected to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework.

According to the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

While CBP issued certain guidelines on August 15, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined.

Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after August 25, citing a lack of operational and technical readiness.

In view of the above, the Department of Posts had earlier decided to temporarily suspend the booking of all types of postal articles destined for the USA, effective August 25, except for letters/documents and gift items valued at up to USD 100. Now, all bookings below the USD 100 value have also been suspended. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Which Bank Actually Issued The World’s First Credit Card? The Surprising Origins You Didn’t Know

Tags: india post

RELATED News

This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?
India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?
India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?
India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?