India Suspends All Mail To America: Yes, But Why?

In view of the ongoing inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms, the Department of Posts has decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to USD 100, destined for the US.

Refunds Offered Amid Ongoing US Mail Halt

In continuation of the Public Notice dated August 22, 2025, the Department of Posts has reviewed the suspension of booking of mail to the United States of America.

“The Department is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to restore services at the earliest. Customers who have already booked items that could not be dispatched may claim a refund of postage,” the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Sunday. “The inconvenience caused to valued customers is sincerely regretted.”

The Department of Posts had taken note of the Executive Order No. 14324 issued by the US Administration on July 30, under which the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 were withdrawn with effect from August 29.

US-Bound Mail Suspended Indefinitely

All international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, were subjected to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework.

According to the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

While CBP issued certain guidelines on August 15, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined.

Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after August 25, citing a lack of operational and technical readiness.

In view of the above, the Department of Posts had earlier decided to temporarily suspend the booking of all types of postal articles destined for the USA, effective August 25, except for letters/documents and gift items valued at up to USD 100. Now, all bookings below the USD 100 value have also been suspended. (Inputs from ANI)

