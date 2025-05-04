India To Present Landmark Land Governance Initiatives At World Bank Meet

India’s participation marks a milestone in global rural governance and digital land reform. In March 2025, India hosted a six-day International Workshop on Land Governance, attended by representatives from 22 countries.

A high-level Indian delegation will present its flagship SVAMITVA Scheme and Gram Manchitra platform at the World Bank Land Conference 2025, scheduled from May 5–8 at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Ministry of Panchayati Raj announced Sunday. The delegation, led by Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj, includes Joint Secretary Alok Prem Nagar, Additional Surveyor General Shailesh Kumar Sinha from the Survey of India, and senior officials from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. India will participate in multiple sessions at the global forum, where land governance, climate action, and digital transformation will headline discussions among world leaders, policymakers, and development partners.

SVAMITVA Scheme: A Digital Revolution In Rural Land Governance

India’s SVAMITVA Scheme (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) will be featured in two key sessions. The scheme provides legal ownership of rural properties using drone and geospatial technology. Under SVAMITVA, authorities have issued property cards to over 24.4 million households across 1.6 lakh villages, mapping more than 100 million property parcels and unlocking an estimated land value of USD 1.162 trillion (approximately ₹100 lakh crore). The scheme supports rural empowerment through secure tenure, digitized mapping, and technology-backed administration.

India’s Leadership In South-South Cooperation And Climate Planning

India’s role in the World Bank Land Conference 2025 aligns with the event’s theme: “Securing Land Tenure and Access for Climate Action: Moving from Awareness to Action.” Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj will represent India as a “Country Champion” during the plenary session on “Good Practices and Challenges in Land Tenure and Governance Reform.” The session will focus on SVAMITVA’s contributions to rural property rights, women’s empowerment, and dispute resolution—highlighting its alignment with UN SDG Target 1.4.2, which measures secure tenure rights by legal documentation and public perception.

Gram Manchitra Platform To Feature In Technical Session

Joint Secretary Alok Prem Nagar will lead a technical session on “Establishing the Land Foundation for Climate Action and Disaster Risk Management.” He will present India’s Gram Manchitra platform, which leverages SVAMITVA’s high-resolution geospatial data for village-level planning. The platform aids in site selection for solar energy, disaster mitigation planning, and rural infrastructure development. These applications exemplify India’s focus on scalable, tech-based, climate-aligned land governance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India Strengthens Global Presence In Land Governance Dialogue

India’s participation marks a milestone in global rural governance and digital land reform. In March 2025, India hosted a six-day International Workshop on Land Governance, attended by representatives from 22 countries. Delegates expressed strong interest in SVAMITVA’s digital mapping approach, and several nations initiated discussions for collaboration.

At the World Bank Land Conference 2025, India aims to further its leadership in scalable land reform strategies and continue supporting global efforts in inclusive, climate-resilient land governance.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman