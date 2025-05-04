India To Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy Through 2026, Projects IMF In Latest Outlook

Dr. Nageswaran highlighted several top priorities for India’s economic trajectory. These include energy affordability and energy transition, employment generation, artificial intelligence, income distribution between capital and labour, education and skilling, growth of manufacturing and SMEs, food security, and private sector capital formation.

India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran expressed confidence in the country’s economic resilience during an event at Ashoka University on Saturday. He stated that the Indian economy remains in good shape despite ongoing global challenges. Dr. Nageswaran cited current economic indicators as evidence that India is progressing well. He emphasized the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability while pursuing innovation-led and inclusive growth. He also called for targeted investments in human capital, technology, infrastructure, and structural reforms to sustain momentum. The CEA said the final growth number for FY25 will be available in May but current trends remain strong.

CEA Stresses Inclusive, Innovation-Led Growth

Dr. Nageswaran urged policymakers to focus on long-term, sustainable strategies. “India’s economy is in good shape despite challenging global environment. While the final number for FY25 will be available in May, current indicators suggest we are progressing well,” he said.

IMF Projects Continued Strong Growth

Dr. Nageswaran noted the positive projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to the April 2025 edition of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, India’s GDP is expected to grow by 6.2% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2026. The IMF forecasts that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years.

Suman Bery Highlights Long-Term Vision

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery also addressed the event, outlining India’s long-term economic goals. He said, “Over the last three decades, India has achieved a consistent annual growth rate of 6.5 per cent, and I think it’s an impressive achievement. It showcases both institutional agility and a certain institutional maturity in India.”

Bery emphasized the goal of becoming a developed, high-income society by 2047. He underlined the importance of labour productivity, investment, and structural reforms. “The global turmoil could be an opportunity for India, and there is no time to lose when it comes to moving on a faster growth trajectory,” he added.

