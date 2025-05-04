Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India To Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy Through 2026, Projects IMF In Latest Outlook

India To Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy Through 2026, Projects IMF In Latest Outlook

Dr. Nageswaran highlighted several top priorities for India’s economic trajectory. These include energy affordability and energy transition, employment generation, artificial intelligence, income distribution between capital and labour, education and skilling, growth of manufacturing and SMEs, food security, and private sector capital formation.

India To Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy Through 2026, Projects IMF In Latest Outlook

India To Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy Through 2026, Projects IMF In Latest Outlook


India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran expressed confidence in the country’s economic resilience during an event at Ashoka University on Saturday. He stated that the Indian economy remains in good shape despite ongoing global challenges. Dr. Nageswaran cited current economic indicators as evidence that India is progressing well. He emphasized the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability while pursuing innovation-led and inclusive growth. He also called for targeted investments in human capital, technology, infrastructure, and structural reforms to sustain momentum. The CEA said the final growth number for FY25 will be available in May but current trends remain strong.

CEA Stresses Inclusive, Innovation-Led Growth

Dr. Nageswaran urged policymakers to focus on long-term, sustainable strategies. “India’s economy is in good shape despite challenging global environment. While the final number for FY25 will be available in May, current indicators suggest we are progressing well,” he said.

He highlighted several top priorities for India’s economic trajectory. These include energy affordability and energy transition, employment generation, artificial intelligence, income distribution between capital and labour, education and skilling, growth of manufacturing and SMEs, food security, and private sector capital formation.

IMF Projects Continued Strong Growth

Dr. Nageswaran noted the positive projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to the April 2025 edition of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, India’s GDP is expected to grow by 6.2% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2026. The IMF forecasts that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Suman Bery Highlights Long-Term Vision

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery also addressed the event, outlining India’s long-term economic goals. He said, “Over the last three decades, India has achieved a consistent annual growth rate of 6.5 per cent, and I think it’s an impressive achievement. It showcases both institutional agility and a certain institutional maturity in India.”

Bery emphasized the goal of becoming a developed, high-income society by 2047. He underlined the importance of labour productivity, investment, and structural reforms. “The global turmoil could be an opportunity for India, and there is no time to lose when it comes to moving on a faster growth trajectory,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Portals Open With Grand Ceremony, Devotees Showered With Petals

Filed under

economic growth economy Growth

newsx

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay
India’s Forex Reserves

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 1.98 Billion To USD 688.13 Billion In April 25...
A Central Reserve Police

‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman
newsx

Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road
Former Maldivian Foreign

‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?
DRDO Just Launched a Mass

DRDO Just Launched a Massive Floating Platform—It Reached 17 km Into the Stratosphere: WATCH
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 1.98 Billion To USD 688.13 Billion In April 25 Week, Says RBI

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 1.98 Billion To USD 688.13 Billion In April 25...

‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman

‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman

Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road

Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road

‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?

‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media