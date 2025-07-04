India, Trinidad & Tobago Ink 6 MoUs As PM Modi Extends OCI, Gifts Laptops, Backs UPI, And Boosts Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad‑Bissessar met in Port of Spain on Friday. They signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation across infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, development projects, sports, education, cultural exchange, and diplomatic training. These agreements follow delegation‑level talks and signal a significant step forward in India–T&T relations. Both leaders underscored mutual commitment to strengthening people‑to‑people ties, governance capacity, and joint development initiatives, reflecting the growing diplomatic warmth and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Key Agreements and Development Projects Unveiled

Indian Pharmacopoeia Agreement : Aims to improve access to Indian pharmaceutical products in Trinidad and Tobago.

: Aims to improve access to Indian pharmaceutical products in Trinidad and Tobago. Quick Impact Projects (QIP) : India pledged a grant to support local development initiatives through fast-track community-based projects.

: India pledged a grant to support local development initiatives through fast-track community-based projects. Sports Cooperation MoU : Enhances collaboration in sports training, exchange, and development between both nations.

: Enhances collaboration in sports training, exchange, and development between both nations. Diplomatic Training MoU : Facilitates training exchanges and capacity building between diplomatic institutions of India and Trinidad and Tobago.

: Facilitates training exchanges and capacity building between diplomatic institutions of India and Trinidad and Tobago. ICCR Chairs Reinstated : Two Chairs of Hindi and Indian Studies will be re-established at the University of the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago.

: Two Chairs of Hindi and Indian Studies will be re-established at the University of the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago. Cultural Exchange Programme (2025–2028) : A formal MoU signed to promote cultural collaborations and events over a three-year period.

: A formal MoU signed to promote cultural collaborations and events over a three-year period. These agreements aim to deepen institutional collaboration and strengthen academic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi Announces Vital Infrastructure And Health Aid

PM Modi extended the Hold and Work OCI card facility to the 6th generation of Indian diaspora members, raising it from four. He also gifted 2,000 laptops to school students, handed over USD 1 million in agro‑processing machinery to NAMDEVCO, and initiated an assistive device camp for artificial limb fitments over 50 days. Under India’s Heal in India programme, specialised medical treatment will become available to Trinidadian citizens. he further donated 20 hemodialysis units and two sea ambulances to support healthcare infrastructure. He announced solar rooftop panels for T&T’s Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs headquarters.

UPI Adoption, Digital Tools And Argentina Outlook

Prime Minister Persad‑Bissessar praised India for enabling Trinidad and Tobago’s adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and collaboration on Aadhaar and DigiLocker to modernise public services. “Trinidad and Tobago is honoured to adopt the Indian UPI system… On behalf of the children of Trinidad and Tobago, I thank you for your gift of 2000 laptops.” She also highlighted discussions with Indian companies on energy projects and participation in India‑led initiatives like the Global Biofuels Alliance. Following this visit, PM Modi will travel to Argentina to discuss defence, agriculture, mining, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people‑to‑people ties with President Javier Milei.

