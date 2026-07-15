India-UK FTA Takes Effect Today: Will Scotch, Luxury Cars And Chocolates Get Cheaper?

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), commonly called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), has come into force from today, July 15. It is one of India’s biggest trade deals with a developed country, following the agreements signed with the UAE and Australia after more than three years of negotiations.

The deal is expected to ease trade between businesses in both countries by slashing import duties on thousands of products. That could mean lower prices on some imported British goods for Indian consumers in time. It provides Indian exporters with access to a much larger UK market.

Some of the benefits start right away, but others will be phased in over the next 10 to 15 years.

What Is The India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

Free Trade Agreement An agreement between two countries to reduce or eliminate customs duties on goods they purchase and sell to each other. The aim is to facilitate trade, to boost investment and to create more business opportunities.

The agreement means that nearly 99 per cent of Indian exports by value going to the UK will be free of customs duty. In exchange, India has agreed to phase down import duties on several products coming from the UK.

The deal was signed in July 2025 after 14 rounds of talks that took more than three years.

What Gets Cheaper In India?

Gin, Scotch, Whisky

Scotch whisky is one of the biggest plums in the pudding.

India used to levy a 150 per cent import duty on Scotch whisky and gin imported from the UK. From today, that duty has been reduced to 75 per cent. It will keep coming down slowly and will go down to 40% over the next 10 years.

That doesn’t mean spirits prices will come down overnight. Retail prices also depend on state taxes, transport expenses and company pricing. Still, some of those premium Scotch brands might become a little less expensive in the future.

Luxury Vehicles

Luxury cars made in the UK will also be expected to profit.

Import duty on qualifying British cars will be cut to 10% over 15 years. However, the lower rate will at first apply only to a limited number of vehicles imported under a quota system.

This change could benefit brands such as Jaguar Land Rover (UK-built models), Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin and McLaren.

Remember, luxury cars will always be expensive for buyers. Any price cuts will likely happen gradually as duties are phased out.

Other imported articles

The deal also cuts tariffs on products including salmon, lamb, some machinery, aircraft parts, cosmetics and medical devices.

Chocolates, biscuits, premium food products and fashion goods may also become more competitively priced over time. But the end price will still vary on factors like GST, shipping costs, exchange rates and retailer margins.

More benefit for Indian exporters

The cheaper imports have been widely reported, but many experts believe the real gains from this deal will be for Indian businesses exporting to the UK.

Nearly all Indian goods are expected to get duty-free access in the British market, making exporters more competitive.

Some of the sectors that stand to benefit the most include:

Textiles and garments: More Indian clothes in the UK? Indian manufacturers are getting more price-competitive.

More Indian clothes in the UK? Indian manufacturers are getting more price-competitive. Leather and footwear: Lower barriers to trade should also be good for exporters of leather goods and footwear.

Lower barriers to trade should also be good for exporters of leather goods and footwear. Gems and jewellery: The duty-free access could help Indian jewellery exporters push their business in Britain.

The duty-free access could help Indian jewellery exporters push their business in Britain. Automotive parts and engineering products: Machinery and car parts companies may find more opportunities in the UK market.

Machinery and car parts companies may find more opportunities in the UK market. Seafood, tea, spices and processed food: These products could also be in higher demand if exporters meet the UK’s quality and safety standards.

Good News for Indian Professionals in UK

The deal is about more than just goods.

There is also a social security agreement for Indian professionals working in the UK on short-term assignments.

Under this rule, participating employees and their employers will not be subject to social security contributions in both countries simultaneously for a maximum of five years. This is likely to reduce costs for Indian IT firms and other companies sending their employees to the UK.

Don’t Expect Everything To Become Cheaper Overnight

There is a belief among many that the trade deal will immediately reduce the cost of all British products. Not so.

There will be a series of duty cuts happening over the next few years at gradual intervals. And import duty is just a part of the final price. Freight charges, taxes, currency movements and dealer margins are also factors.

That means products such as chocolates, cosmetics and luxury cars could get cheaper over time, but not immediately.

Some Sectors Still Face Challenges

Simply reducing duties will not necessarily increase exports.

Strict UK rules and quality standards still apply to industries like pharmaceuticals, chemicals and steel. For many companies these requirements are a greater challenge than import duties.

Experts say Indian companies will also have to improve product quality, certifications and supply chain to benefit from the agreement.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), officially called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), has come into effect from today, July 15. After more than three years of negotiations, it has become one of India’s biggest trade deals with a developed nation after the agreements signed with the UAE and Australia.

The deal is expected to make it easier for businesses in both countries to trade with each other by reducing import duties on thousands of products. For Indian shoppers, that could eventually mean lower prices on some imported British products. For Indian exporters, it opens the door to a much bigger market in the UK.

Some of the benefits start immediately, while others will be rolled out gradually over the next 10 to 15 years.

What Is the India-UK Free Trade Agreement?

An FTA is a deal between two countries to reduce or remove customs duties on goods they buy and sell from each other. The aim is to make trade easier, increase investment and create more business opportunities.

Under this agreement, almost 99% of Indian exports by value will now enter the UK without paying customs duty. In return, India has agreed to reduce import duties on several products coming from the UK in phases.

The agreement was signed in July 2025 after 14 rounds of negotiations that lasted for more than three years.

Which Products Could Become Cheaper in India?

Scotch Whisky and Gin

One of the biggest highlights of the deal is Scotch whisky.

India earlier charged a 150% import duty on Scotch whisky and gin imported from the UK. From today, that duty has been reduced to 75%. It will continue to come down gradually and reach 40% over the next 10 years.

This does not mean liquor prices will fall sharply overnight. Retail prices also depend on state taxes, transport costs and company pricing. Even so, some premium Scotch brands could become a little more affordable over time.

Luxury Cars

Luxury cars made in the UK are also expected to benefit.

Import duty on eligible British cars will gradually come down to 10% over 15 years. However, the lower duty will initially apply only to a limited number of vehicles imported under a quota system.

Brands such as Jaguar Land Rover (UK-built models), Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin and McLaren could benefit from this change.

Buyers should remember that luxury cars will continue to be expensive. Any price reduction is likely to happen slowly as duties are cut in phases.

Other Imported Goods

The agreement also reduces duties on products such as salmon, lamb, certain machinery, aircraft parts, cosmetics and medical devices.

Items like chocolates, biscuits, premium food products and fashion goods may also become more competitively priced over time. However, the final price will still depend on factors such as GST, shipping costs, exchange rates and retailer margins.

Bigger Benefit Is for Indian Exporters

While cheaper imports have grabbed attention, many experts believe the real gain from this agreement will be for Indian businesses exporting to the UK.

With almost all Indian goods getting duty-free access, exporters are expected to become more competitive in the British market.

Some of the sectors likely to benefit the most include:

Textiles and garments: Indian clothing manufacturers could get a boost as their products become more price-competitive in the UK.

Leather and footwear: Exporters of leather goods and footwear are also expected to gain from lower trade barriers.

Gems and jewellery: Duty-free access could help Indian jewellery exporters expand their business in Britain.

Engineering goods and auto components: Companies making machinery and automobile parts may find more opportunities in the UK market.

Seafood, tea, spices and processed food: These products could also see higher demand if exporters meet the UK’s quality and safety standards.

Good News for Indian Professionals in the UK

The agreement is not just about goods.

It also includes a social security arrangement for Indian professionals working in the UK on short-term assignments.

Under this rule, eligible employees and their employers will not have to pay social security contributions in both countries at the same time for up to five years. This is expected to reduce costs for Indian IT companies and other businesses that send employees to the UK.

Don’t Expect Everything to Become Cheaper Overnight

Many people believe the trade deal will immediately reduce the prices of all British products. That is not the case.

Several duty cuts will happen gradually over the coming years. Also, import duty is only one part of the final price. Freight charges, taxes, currency movements and dealer margins also play a role.

This means products like chocolates, cosmetics and luxury cars may become cheaper over time, but not instantly.

Some Sectors Still Face Challenges

Lower duties alone do not guarantee higher exports.

Industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals and steel still need to meet strict UK regulations and quality standards. For many businesses, these requirements remain a bigger challenge than import duties.

Experts say Indian companies will also have to improve product quality, certifications and supply chains to make the most of the agreement.

Why This Deal Matters

The UK is one of the world’s biggest import markets, but India’s share is still relatively small. The new agreement gives Indian businesses a better chance to expand in that market.

For consumers, the biggest visible change will be the gradual reduction in duties on products like Scotch whisky and some luxury cars. But in the long run, the bigger impact is likely to come from higher exports, fresh investments and more business opportunities for Indian companies.

The UK is one of the world’s largest import markets but India’s share is still relatively small. The new pact provides a better opportunity for Indian companies to grow in that market.

The most obvious change for consumers will be a gradual reduction in tariffs on products such as Scotch whisky and some luxury cars. But in the longer term, higher exports, fresh investments and more business opportunities for Indian companies are likely to have a greater impact.

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