Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
India-UK Sign Historic FTA To Boost $50 Billion Bilateral Trade

The agreement is expected to give Indian exporters wider access to the UK market, with key sectors like FMCG, healthcare, innovation, and textiles set to benefit.

Indian industry leaders have welcomed the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), citing its significant potential to boost exports and strengthen bilateral economic ties. The agreement is expected to give Indian exporters wider access to the UK market, with key sectors like FMCG, healthcare, innovation, and textiles set to benefit. The bilateral trade in goods and services currently exceeds USD 50 billion and is projected to multiply in the coming years under the pact. The FTA also includes the Double Contribution Convention, easing social security conditions for Indian professionals working in the UK on short-term assignments.

Industry Leaders React Positively

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI, said, “It brings a new momentum to sectors like FMCG, healthcare, and innovation-driven enterprises. Guided by Prime Minister Modi’s bold and strategic leadership, this milestone reflects India’s growing stature as a global economic force and a trusted partner in progress.”

Sanjiv Puri, President of CII, remarked, “This transformative accord reflects our shared commitment to deepening economic ties, bolstering technology collaboration, diversifying global supply chains, and fostering a more business-friendly environment.” He added, “Guided by the 2030 Roadmap, the timely agreement will help advance a comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UK, steering bilateral trade towards the ambitious target of USD 100 billion by 2030.”

UKIBC And Other Stakeholders Welcome Deal

Richard Heald, Chair of the UK India Business Council, said, “It reflects the deep trust, shared values, and mutual ambition that define the UK-India relationship. This agreement will unlock new opportunities for businesses across both countries, drive economic growth, create jobs, and support innovation and collaboration across sectors.”

Manoj Ladwa, Chairman of India Global Forum and UK India Future Forum, said, “FTAs are notoriously complex and this truly is a remarkable achievement that will serve both countries well.”

Sector-Specific Gains Highlighted

A Sakthivel, Vice Chairman of AEPC, said, “This is a Himalayan achievement that will provide a strong impetus to India’s textile exports and boost employment and growth in the sector.”

Ajay Srivastava of Global Trade and Research Initiative added, “The inclusion of the Double Contribution Convention is a win for Indian professionals… But the deal’s true test lies in how the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is handled.”

SC Ralhan, President of FIEO, said the agreement would “significantly boost bilateral trade, attract strategic investments, and further integrate Indian businesses into the global value chain.”

(With Inouts From ANI)

Filed under

FTA Report Growth India uk

