Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India-UK Trade Surplus Rises Marginally; FTA Set to Enhance Bilateral Commerce

India-UK Trade Surplus Rises Marginally; FTA Set to Enhance Bilateral Commerce

India expects to gain in services trade through UK’s commitments in IT/ITeS, financial services, professional services, other business services, and educational services.

India-UK Trade Surplus Rises Marginally; FTA Set to Enhance Bilateral Commerce

India-UK Trade Surplus Rises Marginally; FTA Set to Enhance Bilateral Commerce


India’s trade surplus with the United Kingdom has grown marginally over the past decade, according to a recent report by rating agency ICRA. The newly agreed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations is expected to improve overall trade volumes. Between 2014-15 and 2023-24, merchandise trade between India and the UK increased at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1 per cent. Imports rose at a CAGR of 6 per cent, while exports grew at a CAGR of 4 per cent. The trade surplus reached USD 4.5 billion in 2023-24, up from USD 4.3 billion in 2014-15.

India’s merchandise trade with the UK recorded slow but steady growth. Imports from the UK consistently held a 1 per cent share in India’s total merchandise imports during the past decade. Similarly, the UK’s share in India’s total merchandise exports remained at 3 per cent. ICRA noted, “Tariff concessions on imports as well as exports are expected to improve the bilateral trade between the countries.”

FTA to Boost Key Export Sectors

Under the new FTA, 99 per cent of Indian exports will face zero duty. This move will open up new opportunities across various sectors, including textiles, metals, agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, sports goods, and leather. The FTA also enables 90 per cent of Indian imports to benefit from reduced or zero tariffs, offering cost advantages to Indian consumers.

The UK’s imports hold significance for India across 13 categories. These include precious and other metals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, alcoholic beverages, and cosmetics. ICRA noted that more categories could see growth due to cost advantages provided under the FTA.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Services and Financial Flows to See Gains

India expects to gain in services trade through UK’s commitments in IT/ITeS, financial services, professional services, other business services, and educational services. The UK continues to contribute significantly to India’s FDI equity inflows, FPI-AUC, and remittances. ICRA stated, “The FTA is expected to ease professional mobility and exempt Indian workers from social security payments for three years – this will further boost these remittances.”

Corporate entities from both countries maintain a strong presence in each other’s markets. ICRA noted that the FTA is anticipated to bring considerable benefits to Indian corporates operating in the UK and vice versa.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: NBFCs Lead MSME Lending Surge, Beat Banks In Growth Rates: CareEdge Ratings

Filed under

India trade United Kingdom

A strike by New Jersey Tr

New Jersey Transit Strike Leaves 350,000 Commuters Stranded in US
EU and India launch €41

EU, India Launch €41 Million Joint Research Initiatives To Tackle Marine Pollution, Boost Green Hydrogen
newsx

Watch: Tim David’s Hilarious ‘Swimming on Covers’ Moments In RCB Practice Go Viral
A devastating fire at a f

Fire at Former UK Military Base Kills Two Firefighters and Civilian, Injures Two Others
newsx

Mitchell Johnson Slams BCCI Over Overseas Players’ IPL 2025 Return Amid Security Concerns
Pope Leo XIV, in his addr

Pope Leo XIV Affirms Traditional Family Values, Calls for Peace and Dignity in First Address...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Jersey Transit Strike Leaves 350,000 Commuters Stranded in US

New Jersey Transit Strike Leaves 350,000 Commuters Stranded in US

EU, India Launch €41 Million Joint Research Initiatives To Tackle Marine Pollution, Boost Green Hydrogen

EU, India Launch €41 Million Joint Research Initiatives To Tackle Marine Pollution, Boost Green Hydrogen

Watch: Tim David’s Hilarious ‘Swimming on Covers’ Moments In RCB Practice Go Viral

Watch: Tim David’s Hilarious ‘Swimming on Covers’ Moments In RCB Practice Go Viral

Fire at Former UK Military Base Kills Two Firefighters and Civilian, Injures Two Others

Fire at Former UK Military Base Kills Two Firefighters and Civilian, Injures Two Others

Mitchell Johnson Slams BCCI Over Overseas Players’ IPL 2025 Return Amid Security Concerns

Mitchell Johnson Slams BCCI Over Overseas Players’ IPL 2025 Return Amid Security Concerns

Entertainment

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And Overpacked

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And

Who Is Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas? Telugu Actor Booked For Misbehaving With Cop, Heated Argument Caught On Cam

Who Is Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas? Telugu Actor Booked For Misbehaving With Cop, Heated Argument Caught

Did Sean Diddy Combs Almost Die Of Overdosing On Painkillers After A Drug-Fueled Sex Party? Here’s What Happened

Did Sean Diddy Combs Almost Die Of Overdosing On Painkillers After A Drug-Fueled Sex Party?

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet With Simplicity

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s 42nd Birthday: You Have No Idea

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom