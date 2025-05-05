India Urges Asian Development Bank And Italy Government To Halt Pakistan Funding After Pahalgam Attack

India has taken multiple steps against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. Alongside its requests to the ADB and Italy, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a bilateral agreement regulating the use of shared rivers.

India has urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Italian government to cut all financial assistance to Pakistan, as part of its escalating diplomatic and economic response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the matter during separate meetings with ADB President Masato Kanda and Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on the sidelines of the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan. According to sources, both demands were high on India’s agenda in response to Pakistan’s alleged role in cross-border terrorism.

India Raises Funding Concerns with ADB and Italy

Sources told ANI that Sitharaman, in her bilateral with Italian Finance Minister Giorgetti, demanded a halt to Italy’s development aid to Pakistan. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) website lists Italy as a key contributor to Pakistan through its Italian Development Cooperation initiatives. “Some of Italy’s major initiatives and contributions are in Pakistan,” the website states.

In a separate meeting, Sitharaman also called on ADB President Masato Kanda to cut funding to Pakistan. The demand featured prominently in discussions during the ADB Annual Meeting, where India expressed its concerns about international financing reaching countries allegedly linked to terrorism.

India Targets Multiple International Channels

India has taken multiple steps in response to the Pahalgam attack. Alongside its requests to the ADB and Italy, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a bilateral agreement regulating the use of shared rivers. Officials say this decision will gradually reduce Pakistan’s water supply.

Further, sources confirmed that India plans to approach the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to seek Pakistan’s re-entry into the grey list, citing continued concerns about terror financing and support for extremist networks.

Finance Ministry Highlights India’s Economic Strategy

In a post on social media platform X, the Finance Ministry said Sitharaman reiterated India’s focus on private sector-led economic growth. She highlighted several policy and regulatory reforms, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, corporate tax reduction, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, the National Infrastructure Pipeline, GatiShakti National Master Plan, and Startup India.

The Ministry added that Sitharaman invited the ADB to explore innovative financing products in India, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. ADB President Kanda assured full support for India’s development goals.

Indian Delegation at the ADB Annual Meeting

Sitharaman is leading the Indian delegation from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Economic Affairs at the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank. The event, hosted in Milan from May 4 to 7, includes participation from ADB member nations and global financial institutions.

The Finance Minister is scheduled to participate in key sessions, including the Governors’ Business Session, the Governor’s Plenary, and the ADB Governors’ Seminar titled “Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience.”

