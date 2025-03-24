Home
India-US Trade Talks: Trump Administration Officials To Visit India From March 25-29

A team of US government officials will be on an official visit to India from March 25-29, for meetings with Indian interlocutors.

Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, along with a team of US government officials, will be on an official visit to India from March 25-29, for meetings with Indian interlocutors as part of ongoing bilateral trade discussions.

This visit reflects the United States’ continued commitment to advancing a productive and balanced trade relationship with India, the embassy said in a statement on Monday.

“We value our ongoing engagement with the Government of India on trade and investment matters and look forward to continuing these discussions in a constructive, equitable, and forward-looking manner”, the statement read.

According to the office of the US Trade Representative, Brendan Lynch oversees the development and implementation of America’s trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region.

This includes the management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements with regional partners.

His visit to India comes days after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in the US for trade talks.

Goyal had said that he had a “forward looking” discussion with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. His visit to the US followed President Donald Trump and PM Modi’s plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by the fall of 2025. The two leaders had committed to designating senior representatives to advance these negotiations.

During the recent meeting between President Trump and PM Modi, the two leaders resolved to expand trade and investment to make their citizens more prosperous, nations stronger, economies more innovative, and supply chains more resilient.

They resolved to deepen the US-India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation. To this end, the leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade – “Mission 500” – aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

