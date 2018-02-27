India will continue to remain among the fastest growing economies in the world, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while addressing the India-Korea Business Summit. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also appreciated Korea's innovation in technology and said it was an inspiration for India. Both India and Korea withstood the limiting factor of geography and focused on economic development, Arun Jaitley mentioned.

Speaking at India-Korea Business Summit, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that India will continue to remain among the fastest growing economies in the world. A lot of questions were raised after India implemented two major reforms including demonetisation, Goods and Services due to which Indian economy did suffer. However, it’s now been while from the time these two big-ticket reforms were introduced and Indian economy has once again started improving. Stamping on that fact, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his address at the India-Korea Business Summit with his words marked that India will remain among fastest growing economies in the world.

Further speaking at the occasion, and also lauding Korea at the same time for their technological innovation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that Koreans have strengthened their economy by focussed on technology and it serves as an inspiration for India. “Both India and Korea withstood the limiting factor of geography and focused on economic development,” said FM Jaitley while comparing both countries on the development index.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while commenting on Koreans and their innovation in technology said that there would hardly be any home in India where there wouldn’t be a Korean product. There are nearly half-a-thousand Korean offices in India and that we would like to take this relationship forward. However, earlier on February 2, the National Institution for Transforming India — Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, a day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018, said that the Aayog was of the view that if India has to grow at 9-10% in coming years, then without focusing on health, education and agriculture, it is impossible.

