Indiabulls Swings to Q1 Profit of Rs 141 Crore; Stock Climbs Nearly 5% as Realty Pipeline Expands

Indiabulls Ltd shares attracted attention on Friday after the company announced a sharp recovery in its April-June quarter results and an aggressive expansion strategy fuelled by a debt-free balance sheet. Shares of Indiabulls Ltd gained 4.44% to Rs 30.79 apiece in afternoon trade to near their 52-week high level against a mixed market trend. Indiabulls’ profit after tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis was Rs 141.02 crore in the first quarter of FY27 against a net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the same quarter last year.

Higher growth and recovery in its financial services and real estate businesses led to the turnaround.

Meanwhile, the consolidated total income of Indiabulls increased to Rs 384.42 crore from Rs 103.22 crore in the restated previous year, and total revenue from operations came in at Rs 359.45 crore as against Rs 91.62 crore YoY. Profit before tax, excluding exceptional items, increased to Rs 160.86 crore, driven by improved operational performance across all business segments.

One of the big highlights of the quarter was the balance sheet of Indiabulls. The company had zero net debt and a net worth of Rs 3,255 crore at the end of June, giving it financial flexibility to pursue growth without additional borrowings. The company also reported a PAT margin of 36.7% for the quarter.

Rs 1,000 Crore Equity Raise For Expansion

The company is raising Rs 1,000.07 crore via a preferential equity issue to fund its next phase of growth. Promoters have committed Rs 709 crore, or nearly 71% of the proposed capital raising.

The company said proceeds from the offering will be used for land acquisitions, joint ventures, accelerating construction and expanding its real estate pipeline while continuing to maintain a debt-free capital structure.

Realty Business Exhibits Strong Momentum

The company’s real estate arm continued to perform well in the quarter.

Indiabulls has reported bookings of Rs 3,003 crore, collections of Rs 519 crore, sales of 965 residential units and total area sold of 22.75 lakh sq ft. The bookings were mainly from newly launched projects and collections, which will improve on the back of construction milestones being reached, the company said.

It has a total development portfolio of 112.2 lakh sq ft with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 23,608 crore and several projects in NCR, Mumbai and Ludhiana. Of this, Rs 8,014 crore worth of projects are lined up for launch in FY27, while another Rs 11,945 crore is part of the future pipeline.

Financial Services Also Contribute

Outside real estate, the company’s financial services businesses also reported solid numbers.

Its broking business grew 23% on an annual basis to Rs 34.78 crore. The company added over 25,000 new clients in the quarter. Revenue from finance and investing operations stood at Rs 173.60 crore. The asset reconstruction business reported revenue of Rs 48.77 crore and continued to maintain a capital adequacy ratio well above the regulatory requirements.

FY27 Outlook

Going forward, the management intends to launch five projects aggregating to Rs 8,014 crore GDV in FY27. It is aiming for pre-sales of more than Rs 3,000 crore and collections of around Rs 1,000 crore in this financial year, with launches to be timed around the festive season.

The company believes it is well positioned for sustained growth over the coming quarters, given its debt-free balance sheet, recent infusion of equity and sizeable real estate pipeline.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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