As per a recent agreement signed by the Indian Government, the Indian Army will finally be getting at least 1.86 lakh bulletproof jackets by 2022. Reportedly the army had made a demand for number bulletproof jackets some nine years ago in 2009. Under Make In India scheme, the government has allotted a contract to a Delhi-based small firm, SMPP Pvt Ltd, for Rs 639 crore. The following contract is expected to fulfil the desperate need of Indian Army for the life-saving kit during operation. The contract which has been acquired by a single firm was signed on April 9.

The SMPP Pvt Ltd also has a full operational Research and Development Centre in the Okhla Industrial Area. The order is said to be one of the biggest orders the company has ever bagged and hopes to fulfil the order within three years. Commenting on the signed contract, the company said that their body armour meets the ‘most stringent standards of the Indian Army’. The statement further added, “These bulletproof jackets have ‘Boron Carbide Ceramic’ which is the lightest material for ballistic protection.”

Reacting to the new contract, the Army said that the new jackets are equipped with modular parts which will provide the soldiers with protection and flexibility while carrying operations in difficult situations. Reports suggest that the latest bulletproof jackets can hold the impact of even the latest hard steel core bullets in saving the lives of soldiers during operations. The following order comes in after the vendors, back in 2009, failed to pass through the trials conducted by the Indian Army after which the army requirements were left untouched. Talking to TOI, an army official said, “The new bulletproof jackets will provide 360 degree protection to soldiers in combat, including from latest hard steel core bullets.”

