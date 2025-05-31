Indian Bond Market: Jefferies Sees Opportunity In India’s Shifting Yield Landscape

India’s bond market is grabbing the spotlight with falling inflation, attractive real interest rates, and strong macro fundamentals. Global investors, shaken by the volatility in G7 markets, are turning to India for stability and better returns.

The Indian bond market is gaining momentum as inflation eases and expectations grow for more interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In a recent report, Jefferies highlighted the improving outlook for domestic bonds, calling it an “attractive setup” for long-term investors. As global fixed-income investors rethink allocations, India’s bond market is emerging as a bright spot. Jefferies said, “While the India 10-year rupee government bond has outperformed the US 10-year Treasury bond by 51 per cent since April 2020 in US dollar terms… it is no longer unthinkable that the ten-year Indian government bond yield will trade below the ten-year Treasury bond yield.”

Inflation Slides to a 6-Year Low, Opening Doors for More Rate Cuts

Consumer price inflation in India continues to trend downward. It averaged 4.6 per cent over FY25 and fell to 3.2 per cent in April 2025—the lowest level since July 2019. This disinflationary trend is giving the RBI room to cut interest rates. The central bank has already slashed policy rates by 50 basis points and, according to Jefferies, may trim another 75 basis points by the end of 2025. Lower interest rates are pushing bond prices up, especially in the longer tenure segments. As borrowing costs drop, investors are rushing to lock in higher yields before they vanish.

Rupee Stability and High Yields Boost Foreign Investor Appetite

The Indian rupee’s relative stability and strong local currency bond performance across emerging markets are reinforcing investor confidence. Jefferies reported that in a key global sovereign bond portfolio it tracks, India’s 15-year bond holds a 6.38 per cent yield and makes up the largest country allocation—25 per cent of the portfolio. This vote of confidence signals a pivot away from G7 debt. “These bonds continue to outperform G7 government bonds, which is another sign of regime change from the Bretton Woods era,” Jefferies noted, pointing to shifting global dynamics and rising concerns around US Treasury supply.

India’s Bond Story Stands Tall Amid Global Yield Drama

India’s bond market is grabbing the spotlight with falling inflation, attractive real interest rates, and strong macro fundamentals. Global investors, shaken by the volatility in G7 markets, are turning to India for stability and better returns. They are parking funds in Indian government bonds, drawn by high yields and a resilient rupee. With the RBI trimming rates and inflation hitting multi-year lows, bonds are gaining serious traction. As the global investment narrative shifts, India’s fixed-income story is building momentum. Investors aren’t just watching—they’re entering the scene, as Indian bonds script a blockbuster performance in the global debt arena. Advertisement · Scroll to continue (With Inputs From ANI) Also Read: IndiGo Adds Mumbai-Adampur Route To Boost Trade And Tourism