Indian Chemical Firms Eye Growth As EU Struggles With High Costs And Low Output

The Indian chemical industry is in a strong position to tap into new opportunities in Europe, as the continent continues to face challenges in its chemical sector. A recent report by B&K Securities highlights that high operating costs in the EU27 are making production less competitive. This opens a window for Indian chemical manufacturers to expand their footprint in the region. However, the report warns that this window doesn’t come without risks. “EU’s struggles present Indian chemical companies with an opportunity to gain market share; however, it faces hurdles such as Chinese Predatory Pricing – which undermines Indian competitiveness,” the report says. While Indian companies look to fill supply gaps, they must also navigate weakening demand in Europe and stiff pricing competition from China. Despite the hurdles, India already ranks fifth in chemical exports to the EU27, with a 2.0 per cent share amounting to roughly Euro 11.9 billion.

High Energy Costs In EU Open Doors for Indian Exporters

Europe’s chemical sector is under pressure, with high energy prices and low competitiveness weighing down production. Gas prices in the EU27 are currently more than 3.3 times higher than those in the United States. This has led to reduced competitiveness for European manufacturers and a decline in chemical output. The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC) has projected that EU27 chemical production will grow by less than 0.5 per cent in 2025, compared to 2.5 per cent in 2024. These conditions give Indian chemical companies a chance to increase their exports to the region, but only if they can overcome the pricing pressure from China and navigate the weak demand environment.

China’s Pricing Strategy Poses Major Hurdle

Indian chemical exporters continue to face stiff competition from China, especially due to its aggressive pricing tactics. “Chinese predatory pricing continues to be a major hurdle for Indian chemical manufacturers trying to increase their market share in the EU,” the report notes. China’s low-cost production and pricing have consistently affected Indian exporters’ ability to compete on a level playing field. This dynamic limits the extent to which Indian firms can take advantage of the supply gaps caused by Europe’s production issues. Even with a favourable global position, Indian firms must address this competitive pressure to make sustainable inroads into the EU market.

Sustained European Demand Key to Long-Term Gains

While current market disruptions offer a short-term advantage, the long-term outlook for Indian chemical exports to Europe depends on a recovery in European demand. “A sustained recovery in European demand is essential for Indian chemical exports to grow in the long run,” the report says. Until that recovery materializes, Indian companies may find it difficult to fully capitalise on Europe’s manufacturing slowdown. Despite India’s strong trade ties with the EU—exports from the EU27 to India currently stand at Euro 6.0 billion—the path forward will rely heavily on how both demand and pricing challenges evolve over the next few quarters.

