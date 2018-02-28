Aon Hewitt annual salary increase survey has predicted average salary hike at 9.4% in Indian companies in 2018. In case of talented employees, appraisals are expected as much as 15.4%. The survey was conducted across more than 100 companies from over 20 industries. However, India has topped the Asia-Pacific region as far salary hike is concerned. A top performer will get an average salary hike of 15.4%, which is 1.9 times the pay for an average performer. Salary hike in India has faced a continuous downward since last 2 decades.

As various rating agencies predict recovery of the Indian economy after a massive fall in growing numbers, a report by the international agency on salary hike has displeased the working class of the country. As per the predictions of HR consultancy Aon Hewitt’s annual salary increase survey, Indian employees could get an average salary hike of 9.4% in 2018. In cases of productive employees, appraisals are expected as much as 15.4%. The survey was conducted across more than 100 companies from over 20 industries.

Despite the low increase in salary for 2 consecutive years, reports say India will continue to lead as far as salary hike in Asia-Pacific region is concerned. Asiatic giant China is expected to dispense salary rise at 6.7% followed by the Philippines at 5.8%. The Human Resource of companies will focus increase on talented ones or top performers rather than looking at a broader perspective. A top performer will get an average salary hike of 15.4%, which is 1.9 times the pay for an average performer.

ALSO READ: INX media case: Karti Chidambaram taken into CBI custody; to be produced at Patiala House Court post 2 PM

Talking about the report, Anandorup Ghose, Partner at Aon India Consulting said, “Nowadays companies are more cautious about recognising and remunerating their key talent and lack of skills is a major concern. But, sectors such as professional services, consumer internet companies, life sciences, automotive and consumer products will dispense more salary hike to employees as compared to other sectors.”

Salary hike of companies depends upon many factors such as the size of the company, business dynamics within the sub-industry, nature of talent requirement and mainly the performance by employees. Salary hike in India has faced a continuous downward since last 2 decades, an average salary hike has come down to 15.9% in 2017. Indian economy has seen improvement in macroeconomic factors but it has not reflected in salary hike.

ALSO READ: India will remain among fastest growing global economies, says Arun Jaitley at India-Korea Business Summit

ALSO READ: NPA files on NewsX, Day 6, Case 9: Catmoss Retail Pvt Ltd owes Rs 22 crores to State Bank of India

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App