Friday, May 16, 2025
Indian Generic Drugmakers Unlikely To Face Impact From US Drug Pricing Order

The report noted that many specifics of the executive order remain unclear. Authorities have not disclosed which drugs, countries, or companies the MFN model will cover.

Generic drug manufacturers in India are not expected to face any adverse impact from US President Donald Trump’s new executive order aimed at reducing prescription drug prices in the United States. According to a report by HDFC Securities, the order seeks to align US drug prices with those paid by other developed nations through the “Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN)” pricing model. “In our view, the generic companies are unlikely to have any impact,” the report stated. The model prevents the US from paying more than the lowest price paid by any developed country, and now applies to both Medicare and Medicaid programs.

MFN Model Targets Branded Drug Prices

The MFN price model was initially introduced in 2020 for Medicare but now extends to Medicaid as well. The policy aims to cut prescription drug prices by 30–80 per cent. The move comes after the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a study in February 2024 showing that US drug prices remain significantly higher than in other nations. The study revealed that average drug prices in the US are 277 per cent of the international average, while branded drugs are priced 422 per cent higher. The top 60 brands cost 504 per cent more in the US compared to their international counterparts.

Generics Already Cost Less In US

Generic drug prices in the US already remain lower than in other developed countries, unlike branded drugs. HDFC Securities reported that US generic drugs cost only 67 per cent of what other developed nations pay. This significant price difference has likely protected Indian generic drug manufacturers from any negative consequences of the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) pricing rule. Since the US already pays less for generics, the new pricing policy does not require major changes in this segment. As a result, Indian pharmaceutical companies that supply generic medicines to the US market may continue their operations without facing substantial pricing pressure.

The report noted that many specifics of the executive order remain unclear. Authorities have not disclosed which drugs, countries, or companies the MFN model will cover.

Additional Provisions And Legal Challenges

The executive order also aims to bypass pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) by enabling direct purchases from manufacturers at MFN prices. It includes provisions for drug importation, increased access to generics and biosimilars, and heavy discounts for low-income patients. However, HDFC Securities pointed out that the order could face legal challenges, similar to the MFN rule blocked by courts in 2020–21.

(With Inputs From Ani)

Filed under

Medicine tariff

newsx

