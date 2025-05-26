Indian Government And Paytm Align On UPI, ONDC, And Digital Commerce Goals, Minister Goyal Discusses India’s Fintech Future

The meeting also covered the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and its potential to drive inclusive digital growth. Minister Goyal and Sharma examined how platforms like Paytm can support small businesses and neighbourhood Kirana stores by integrating them into the digital economy.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal held a strategic meeting with Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to discuss India’s growing fintech landscape. The interaction focused on India’s ambition to become a global powerhouse in digital payments and financial technology. Minister Goyal reiterated the government’s goal of exporting Indian payment systems globally, highlighting innovations such as QR-based payments, mobile transactions, UPI-driven services, Soundbox, and card machines—areas where Paytm has played a pioneering role.

Focus On UPI, Payment Systems, And Exporting Innovation

During the discussion, both parties explored how homegrown fintech products could be scaled for global markets. Minister Goyal emphasized the government’s vision of leveraging platforms like UPI and Paytm’s suite of technologies to expand India’s influence in the international digital economy. The conversation touched upon India’s capacity to lead in mobile-first solutions, particularly those offering secure, scalable, and inclusive digital payment experiences. Paytm’s ongoing efforts in advancing UPI technology and merchant innovation served as a key point in the dialogue.

ONDC And Digital Inclusion For Kirana Stores

The meeting also covered the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and its potential to drive inclusive digital growth. Minister Goyal and Sharma examined how platforms like Paytm can support small businesses and neighbourhood Kirana stores by integrating them into the digital economy. The emphasis was on formalising small-scale merchants, enabling transparency, and providing access to wider markets. This approach aims to democratise digital commerce, enhance economic participation, and increase efficiency in small business operations through digital tools.

Paytm Reaffirms Commitment To Digital India Goals

Following the meeting, Paytm posted on social media, “Thank you Hon’ble Minister @PiyushGoyal for the insightful discussion. We are committed to building for India and taking innovations from India to the world.” In a press release, Paytm highlighted its role in driving user-focused innovations such as downloadable UPI statements, balance checks, and transaction customisation features. The company stated that its mission aligns with India’s vision of building a globally relevant, technology-led fintech ecosystem powered by collaboration between the government and private sector.

(With Inputs From ANI)

