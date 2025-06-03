Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings

Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings

Crisil’s report pointed out that the policy could benefit contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in India, which account for 8% of the domestic pharma market. As global pharmaceutical firms look to cut production costs by outsourcing, Indian CMOs may see improved order flows.

Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings

Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings


Crisil Ratings reported that US President Donald Trump’s executive order on prescription drug pricing will have limited impact on Indian pharmaceutical companies. The order seeks to reduce branded prescription drug prices by 30–80% through a “Most Favoured Nation” (MFN) pricing model. Crisil stated that Indian exports, which account for over 54% of the nation’s pharma output, will remain largely unaffected since they mostly include low-priced generic drugs. These generics already operate on razor-thin margins, leaving little scope for further price cuts to materially impact revenues. One-third of these exports go to the US, primarily as formulations.

Generics Make Up Bulk Of US Imports From India

Crisil’s report emphasized that nearly 85% of Indian pharmaceutical exports to the United States are formulations, largely composed of generics. The executive order from the US government primarily targets high-margin branded innovator drugs that currently lack generic or biosimilar competition. The report clarified that the MN model will not significantly impact the bulk of India’s pharma exports. It also noted that generic drugs account for 90% of the prescription volume in the US, but only 13% of the spending. Their already low prices offer little room for further reductions that would hurt Indian revenues.

Indirect Effects On Future Generics Bear Watching

While Crisil highlighted limited immediate risk, it acknowledged potential indirect effects in the long term. The report warned that lower price differentials between innovator drugs and generics—once branded drugs undergo mandated price cuts—could impact growth prospects for upcoming generics. These are typically developed to enter the market once innovator patents expire. “Potential indirect impact, through lower growth prospects for upcoming generic versions of innovator drugs going off patent, due to lower price differential post price reductions of the innovator drugs, would bear watching,” the report stated.

Branded Drug Players And APIs To See Minimal Disruption

According to Crisil, a few Indian companies with a niche presence in branded innovator drug segments may face pricing pressures. However, the report indicated that active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) exports, which make up 15% of India’s pharma exports, are expected to remain largely unaffected. “API exports are expected to be broadly unaffected, as it is not a major cost for high-margin originator drugs, abating concerns of pricing pressure,” the report said. This further supports the conclusion that India’s core pharma export segments face minimal disruption from the executive order.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Outsourcing Demand May Boost CMOs Despite Margin Pressures

Crisil’s report pointed out that the policy could benefit contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in India, which account for 8% of the domestic pharma market. As global pharmaceutical firms look to cut production costs by outsourcing, Indian CMOs may see improved order flows. “The policy may create opportunities for CMOs… with orders expected to improve as global pharma companies seek to lower production costs by outsourcing. While this could support volumes, the pressure on pricing may result in renegotiation of contract rates, compressing margins,” the report added. The dynamic opens room for volume growth despite margin concerns.

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Calcutta High Court Denies Bail To Influencer Sharmistha Panoli In Islam Remark Case, Next Hearing On June 5

Filed under

Crisil Report Medicine

South Korea’s snap pres

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows
newsx

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’
newsx

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees...
Ukraine’s Security Serv

Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report
Germany’s former foreig

Who is Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Ex-foreign Minister Elected to Be the Next UN General Assembly...
Indian Pharma Faces Minim

Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees...

Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report

Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report

Who is Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Ex-foreign Minister Elected to Be the Next UN General Assembly President After Russia’s Demand for a Secret Vote?

Who is Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Ex-foreign Minister Elected to Be the Next UN General Assembly...

Entertainment

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?