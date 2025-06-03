Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings

Crisil’s report pointed out that the policy could benefit contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in India, which account for 8% of the domestic pharma market. As global pharmaceutical firms look to cut production costs by outsourcing, Indian CMOs may see improved order flows.

Crisil Ratings reported that US President Donald Trump’s executive order on prescription drug pricing will have limited impact on Indian pharmaceutical companies. The order seeks to reduce branded prescription drug prices by 30–80% through a “Most Favoured Nation” (MFN) pricing model. Crisil stated that Indian exports, which account for over 54% of the nation’s pharma output, will remain largely unaffected since they mostly include low-priced generic drugs. These generics already operate on razor-thin margins, leaving little scope for further price cuts to materially impact revenues. One-third of these exports go to the US, primarily as formulations.

Generics Make Up Bulk Of US Imports From India

Crisil’s report emphasized that nearly 85% of Indian pharmaceutical exports to the United States are formulations, largely composed of generics. The executive order from the US government primarily targets high-margin branded innovator drugs that currently lack generic or biosimilar competition. The report clarified that the MN model will not significantly impact the bulk of India’s pharma exports. It also noted that generic drugs account for 90% of the prescription volume in the US, but only 13% of the spending. Their already low prices offer little room for further reductions that would hurt Indian revenues.

Indirect Effects On Future Generics Bear Watching

While Crisil highlighted limited immediate risk, it acknowledged potential indirect effects in the long term. The report warned that lower price differentials between innovator drugs and generics—once branded drugs undergo mandated price cuts—could impact growth prospects for upcoming generics. These are typically developed to enter the market once innovator patents expire. “Potential indirect impact, through lower growth prospects for upcoming generic versions of innovator drugs going off patent, due to lower price differential post price reductions of the innovator drugs, would bear watching,” the report stated.

Branded Drug Players And APIs To See Minimal Disruption

According to Crisil, a few Indian companies with a niche presence in branded innovator drug segments may face pricing pressures. However, the report indicated that active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) exports, which make up 15% of India’s pharma exports, are expected to remain largely unaffected. “API exports are expected to be broadly unaffected, as it is not a major cost for high-margin originator drugs, abating concerns of pricing pressure,” the report said. This further supports the conclusion that India’s core pharma export segments face minimal disruption from the executive order.

Outsourcing Demand May Boost CMOs Despite Margin Pressures

Crisil’s report pointed out that the policy could benefit contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in India, which account for 8% of the domestic pharma market. As global pharmaceutical firms look to cut production costs by outsourcing, Indian CMOs may see improved order flows. “The policy may create opportunities for CMOs… with orders expected to improve as global pharma companies seek to lower production costs by outsourcing. While this could support volumes, the pressure on pricing may result in renegotiation of contract rates, compressing margins,” the report added. The dynamic opens room for volume growth despite margin concerns.

(With Input From ANI)

