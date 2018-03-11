Indian Railways has decided to manufacture world-class train coaches and sets under Make in India initiative. It is an attempt to bring next-generation technology with the focus on passenger safety and comfort. To fulfil Railways plan, Piyush Goyal has discussed this matter with top foreign executives from original equipment manufacturers. Ministry of Railways has planned to manufacture about 40,000 coaches under Make in India.

Expressing his views on latest development, Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Our top priority is passenger safety. Held a meeting with world-class coach manufacturers in New Delhi, and discussed ways to make Indian Railways safer and more comfortable for passengers. Various international equipment manufacturers such as Alstom, Siemens, Talgo, Bombardier, Stadler, Hitachi and Titagarh-Firema attended the meeting to clinch the deal with Indian Railways. Ministry of Railways has planned to manufacture about 40,000 coaches under Make in India.

It’s a multi-crore project as the government is also trying to introduce a proposal for manufacturing metro coaches for networks across the major towns of the country. Director, Talgo India said that “The Minister had a frank discussion with all industry players and invited them to manufacture world-class coaches in India. Nearly a week ago, Indian Railway had created a history by converting a diesel loco into electric loco with indigenous technology.

The production unit of Indian Railways in Varanasi, Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) claimed that first time in the world any loco has been converted from diesel traction to electric traction. Indian Railways is already manufacturing self-propelled semi high-speed train sets that will eventually replace Shatabadi Express and can travel at speeds up to 160 kmph.

