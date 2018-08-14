The Indian rupee on Tuesday dropped to a record low of Rs 70.09 against the US dollar. The government blamed external factors for the rupee's fall and said there is nothing to worry. Meanwhile, here's how the Indian rupee is against the top 5 currencies of the world.

ndian rupee now stands at its record low of Rs 70.09 against the US dollar.

Crashing 110 paise in a single day, Indian rupee now stands at its record low of Rs 70.09 against the US dollar. Last time the rupee dropped more than 110 paise in a single day was back in 2013 when it dropped by 2.4 percent or 148 paise.

According to experts, the Indian rupee is suffering turmoil as Turkey’s central bank struggled to contain a currency crisis that is feeding fears about other emerging markets. Lack of FII inflows and growing oil prices are also affecting the rupee.

Meanwhile, the government blamed external factors for the rupee’s fall and said there is nothing to worry.

1 US Dollar = Rs 70.09

The rupee crashed to all-time low of 70.09 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The falling rupee which has so far lost over 10 percent this year.

1 Euro = Rs 79.74

Against the Euro, the rupee has traded firmly in a tight range. The best exchange rate was on 18/04/2018 as Rs 81.48

1 Yuan = Rs 10.16

Following the decline in the manufacturing growth in China, its government has devalued Yuan. Since China is India’s largest trading partner, devaluation could affect India.

1 Australian Dollar = Rs 50.73

In 2016, the Australian dollar was the fifth most traded currency in the world, accounting for 6.9% of the world’s daily share.

1 Kuwaiti Dinar = Rs 230.29

The Kuwaiti dinar is the world’s highest-valued currency unit. It traded lowest in February at 213.4697

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More