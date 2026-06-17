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Home > Business News > Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Flat, Sensex Opens Higher; Can the Bulls Extend Their Winning Streak on Wednesday?

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Flat, Sensex Opens Higher; Can the Bulls Extend Their Winning Streak on Wednesday?

Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty open higher as Nifty reclaims 24,000. Check the latest market opening, rupee update, top gainers, losers, stocks to watch, and Tuesday's market recap.

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300
Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 09:31 IST

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street kicked off Wednesday on somewhat brighter note, with both main indices opening in the green, even after extending their winning streak for three straight sessions. The Nifty 50 has once again moved beyond the key 24,000 level, while the Sensex is leaning on Tuesday’s strong rally, which points to steady investor confidence. Traders seem to be getting support from easing geopolitical strains, a better mood globally, and then, of course, continued buying in the big heavyweight counters. Still, since the US Federal Reserve’s policy call is sitting ahead in the calendar, participants may remain a bit selective. So yeah, expect another session where optimism and caution kinda shake hands on the trading floor.

Indian Stock Market Today At Opening @9:15 AM

  • Sensex: The benchmark index opened at 76,929.70, up 121.23 points (0.16%), extending its positive momentum as investors remained optimistic amid supportive global and domestic cues.
  • Nifty 50: The index opened at 24,020.40, gaining 31.25 points (0.13%) and reclaiming the important 24,000 mark, signalling a steady start to Wednesday’s trading session.
  • Outlook: The opening suggests bulls remain in control. If buying momentum continues and key support levels hold, both benchmark indices could extend their gains as the trading day progresses.

Sensex Market Trades Strong In Pre-Opening Session

  • Sensex: Rose 97.28 points (0.13%) to 76,905.76, indicating a firm start in the pre-opening session.
  • Nifty 50: Advanced 66.15 points (0.28%) to 24,055.30, comfortably moving above the 24,000 mark.
  • Market Mood: Benchmark indices remained firm in pre-opening trade, reflecting positive investor sentiment ahead of the opening bell.

Currency Check: Rupee Starts the Day on a Stronger Foot

The Indian rupee kicked off Wednesday with a small but welcome gain, opening at 94.45 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 94.56. It may not be a dramatic move, but every paisa counts in the currency market. Traders will now watch global cues and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision for the rupee’s next move.

Stocks To Watch Today 

  • TCS
  • HCLTech
  • NTPC
  • ICICI Bank
  • Hyundai Motor India
  • Bharat Forge
  • Doms Industries

Stock Market Top Gainers On NSE

Company Open High Low Previous Close
Tech Mahindra ₹1,455.00 ₹1,467.70 ₹1,454.00 ₹1,446.80
Infosys ₹1,149.00 ₹1,160.50 ₹1,148.00 ₹1,143.60
TCS ₹2,209.00 ₹2,228.80 ₹2,200.70 ₹2,199.00
Wipro ₹184.00 ₹185.25 ₹183.58 ₹182.67
Trent ₹2,905.00 ₹2,933.90 ₹2,905.00 ₹2,897.80
IndiGo ₹4,876.40 ₹4,899.00 ₹4,865.60 ₹4,840.00
HCL Technologies ₹1,169.00 ₹1,170.60 ₹1,161.00 ₹1,159.00

      Stock Market Top Loosers On NSE 

      Company Open High Low Previous Close
      Hindalco Industries ₹985.00 ₹987.00 ₹975.00 ₹982.40
      Reliance Industries ₹1,333.00 ₹1,334.00 ₹1,318.80 ₹1,328.80
      Bajaj Finance ₹955.10 ₹959.50 ₹953.25 ₹959.65
      Adani Ports & SEZ ₹1,824.00 ₹1,824.00 ₹1,810.00 ₹1,822.00
      Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) ₹395.50 ₹395.60 ₹390.55 ₹393.60
      Axis Bank ₹1,364.10 ₹1,365.70 ₹1,357.60 ₹1,365.70
      ONGC ₹246.00 ₹247.75 ₹246.00 ₹248.20
      Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ₹1,276.00 ₹1,277.40 ₹1,270.30 ₹1,276.90

      Stock Market On Tuesday

      The Indian stock market kept its winning streak alive for a third straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex rising 544 points and the Nifty 50 ending just a step away from the 24,000 mark. A mix of easing geopolitical tensions following the US-Iran agreement and strong buying in IT, FMCG, realty and other heavyweight stocks kept investor sentiment upbeat. While benchmark indices comfortably stayed in the green, the broader market played a more measured innings, posting modest gains. Most sectoral indices advanced, although auto, pharma, PSU banks and metals missed the rally, reminding investors that not every corner of the market joined the celebration.

      You Might Be Interested In

      (With Inputs)

      Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More

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        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Flat, Sensex Opens Higher; Can the Bulls Extend Their Winning Streak on Wednesday?
        Tags: 000Dalal Street todayhome-hero-pos-4Indian Equity MarketIndian Share Market NewsIndian stock market todayNifty 50 todayNifty Opens Above 24NSE Top GainersNSE Top LosersRupee vs US DollarSensex Live Updatessensex todaystock market live updatesStock Market Opening BellStocks to watch today

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        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Flat, Sensex Opens Higher; Can the Bulls Extend Their Winning Streak on Wednesday?
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        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Flat, Sensex Opens Higher; Can the Bulls Extend Their Winning Streak on Wednesday?
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