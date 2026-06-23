LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Dalal Street update Infinix trump Lucknow Aliganj fire Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June

Indian stock market opens on a cautious note as Nifty slips below 24,100 and Sensex trades lower amid mixed global cues. IT stocks drag early trade while healthcare and select consumption names support sentiment. Rupee opens flat, and market breadth remains slightly positive.

Stock market today; 23 June
Stock market today; 23 June

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 09:30 IST

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Indian equities started the session on a cautious note on June 23, opening largely flat despite mixed global cues, with Nifty hovering near the 24,050 mark. At the open, the Sensex was down 181.39 points or 0.24 percent at 76,912.68, while the Nifty slipped 47.60 points or 0.20 percent to 24,055.30. Market breadth remained slightly positive, with 1,376 shares advancing, 882 declining, and 174 unchanged. Sector action stayed selective, reflecting a “two-speed” market—steady domestic resilience offset by global uncertainty. Healthcare and select consumption names provided support, led by Dr Reddy’s Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Adani Ports, and Tata Consumer. In contrast, IT heavyweights came under pressure, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco among the notable laggards. Overall, trading opened in a narrow range, suggesting investors remain in a wait-and-watch mode for clearer global and earnings cues.

Indian Stock Market Today At Opening @9:15 AM

  • Sensex: 76,926.66, down 167.41 points (0.22%)
  • Nifty 50: 24,055.00, down 47.90 points (0.20%)

Indian benchmark indices closed lower in a cautious session, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping marginally amid subdued market sentiment and mixed global cues.

    Sensex Market Trades Strong In Pre-Opening Session

    • Sensex Today: Pre-opening session remains flat with mild positive bias
    • Sensex: 77,178.83, up 84.76 points (0.11%)
    • Nifty 50: 24,111.45, up 8.55 points (0.04%)
    • Market sentiment: Cautious and range-bound ahead of regular trading session
    • Indication: Mixed global cues keeping investors in wait-and-watch mode

    Currency Check: Rupee Opens Flat 

    Currency Check: Indian rupee opened flat at 94.69 per US dollar on Tuesday, compared to the previous close of 94.68. The currency traded in a narrow range, reflecting subdued movement amid stable global forex cues and cautious market sentiment.

    You Might Be Interested In

    Stock Market Top Gainers On NSE

    Stocks Open High Low Prev. Close
    DRREDDY 1,297.20 1,309.80 1,294.90 1,290.70
    ADANIENT 3,072.00 3,088.00 3,065.10 3,059.60
    TRENT 3,172.10 3,208.30 3,172.10 3,180.60
    MAXHEALTH 1,081.55 1,103.90 1,081.55 1,095.05
    ADANIPORTS 1,832.60 1,842.00 1,832.00 1,827.20
    APOLLOHOSP 8,498.00 8,524.50 8,488.00 8,469.00
    CIPLA 1,422.80 1,425.00 1,420.00 1,415.70

        Stock Market Top Loosers On NSE

        Stocks Open High Low Prev. Close
        INFY 1,053.80 1,055.30 1,034.00 1,065.40
        HINDALCO 999.00 999.00 990.10 1,014.20
        HCLTECH 1,121.60 1,125.80 1,112.50 1,130.50
        TCS 2,111.00 2,114.00 2,087.40 2,127.80
        TATASTEEL 197.75 197.98 196.05 198.97
        WIPRO 179.50 179.50 177.90 180.18

        Stock Market On Monday

        Indian benchmark indices ended higher on June 22, with the Nifty closing above the 24,100 mark after recovering from Friday’s sell-off. The rally was supported by a decline in crude oil prices amid optimism over progress in U.S.–Iran peace talks. At the close, the Sensex rose 291.17 points, or 0.38 percent, to 77,094.07, while the Nifty gained 89.80 points, or 0.37 percent, to 24,102.90. Broader markets also strengthened, with midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Sectorally, most indices ended in the green, led by IT, pharma, metal, auto and energy, while FMCG and consumer durables lagged.

        (With Inputs)

        Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

        Also Read: What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals, US-Iran Deal & Global Cues In Focus…

        ——————————————–
        Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
        ————————————————–

        Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

        Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June
        Tags: Dalal Street updatehome-hero-pos-4India market news todayIndian equity market updateIndian stock market June 2026Indian stock market todayIT stocks fallmarket opening newsnifty-50NSE gainers and losersopening bellpharma stocks gainrupee todaySensex nifty livesensex todaystock market highlightsstock market news India

        RELATED News

        Water Transversality: The New Frontier of Climate Resilience at SB64 Bonn

        What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals, US-Iran Deal & Global Cues In Focus

        Stock Market Globally Today: JAPAN | SOUTH KOREA | Taiwan | US

        Stocks To Watch Today: These Top Stocks Will Be Most Active Today; Check Details

        SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

        LATEST NEWS

        Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: Where and How to Check SEBA Class 10 Supplementary Results

        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June

        Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms

        CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Marking Scheme For Private Class 12 Candidates In Gulf Countries

        FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal

        President Trump Backs JD Vance On Iran Inspections

        16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike

        Iran Rejects JD Vance's Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

        Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party

        US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash

        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June

        Follow Us

        Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        QUICK LINKS

        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June

        Follow Us

        Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        Group Websites

        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June
        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June
        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June
        Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June

        QUICK LINKS