Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 24,100; Sensex In Red As IT Stocks Weigh On Early Trade On 23 June

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Indian equities started the session on a cautious note on June 23, opening largely flat despite mixed global cues, with Nifty hovering near the 24,050 mark. At the open, the Sensex was down 181.39 points or 0.24 percent at 76,912.68, while the Nifty slipped 47.60 points or 0.20 percent to 24,055.30. Market breadth remained slightly positive, with 1,376 shares advancing, 882 declining, and 174 unchanged. Sector action stayed selective, reflecting a “two-speed” market—steady domestic resilience offset by global uncertainty. Healthcare and select consumption names provided support, led by Dr Reddy’s Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Adani Ports, and Tata Consumer. In contrast, IT heavyweights came under pressure, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco among the notable laggards. Overall, trading opened in a narrow range, suggesting investors remain in a wait-and-watch mode for clearer global and earnings cues.

Indian Stock Market Today At Opening @9:15 AM

Sensex: 76,926.66, down 167.41 points (0.22%)

Nifty 50: 24,055.00, down 47.90 points (0.20%)

Indian benchmark indices closed lower in a cautious session, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping marginally amid subdued market sentiment and mixed global cues.

Sensex Market Trades Strong In Pre-Opening Session

Sensex Today: Pre-opening session remains flat with mild positive bias

Sensex: 77,178.83, up 84.76 points (0.11%)

Nifty 50: 24,111.45, up 8.55 points (0.04%)

Market sentiment: Cautious and range-bound ahead of regular trading session

Indication: Mixed global cues keeping investors in wait-and-watch mode

Currency Check: Rupee Opens Flat

Currency Check: Indian rupee opened flat at 94.69 per US dollar on Tuesday, compared to the previous close of 94.68. The currency traded in a narrow range, reflecting subdued movement amid stable global forex cues and cautious market sentiment.

Stock Market Top Gainers On NSE Stocks Open High Low Prev. Close DRREDDY 1,297.20 1,309.80 1,294.90 1,290.70 ADANIENT 3,072.00 3,088.00 3,065.10 3,059.60 TRENT 3,172.10 3,208.30 3,172.10 3,180.60 MAXHEALTH 1,081.55 1,103.90 1,081.55 1,095.05 ADANIPORTS 1,832.60 1,842.00 1,832.00 1,827.20 APOLLOHOSP 8,498.00 8,524.50 8,488.00 8,469.00 CIPLA 1,422.80 1,425.00 1,420.00 1,415.70

Stock Market Top Loosers On NSE

Stocks Open High Low Prev. Close INFY 1,053.80 1,055.30 1,034.00 1,065.40 HINDALCO 999.00 999.00 990.10 1,014.20 HCLTECH 1,121.60 1,125.80 1,112.50 1,130.50 TCS 2,111.00 2,114.00 2,087.40 2,127.80 TATASTEEL 197.75 197.98 196.05 198.97 WIPRO 179.50 179.50 177.90 180.18

Stock Market On Monday

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on June 22, with the Nifty closing above the 24,100 mark after recovering from Friday’s sell-off. The rally was supported by a decline in crude oil prices amid optimism over progress in U.S.–Iran peace talks. At the close, the Sensex rose 291.17 points, or 0.38 percent, to 77,094.07, while the Nifty gained 89.80 points, or 0.37 percent, to 24,102.90. Broader markets also strengthened, with midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Sectorally, most indices ended in the green, led by IT, pharma, metal, auto and energy, while FMCG and consumer durables lagged.

(With Inputs)

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