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Home > Business News > Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: RED ALERT! Dalal Street Lets Bears Take Over, Sensex Sheds Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below The 24,000 Mark

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: RED ALERT! Dalal Street Lets Bears Take Over, Sensex Sheds Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below The 24,000 Mark

Indian stock market today: Sensex falls over 700 points, Nifty slips below 24,000 at the opening bell. Check top gainers, losers, rupee, and market updates.

Stock market today; 19 June
Stock market today; 19 June

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 09:37 IST

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: The bears came out swinging on Dalal Street as Friday’s session began with a sharp sell-off. Dalal Street woke up to a sea of red on Friday, and it’s certainly not the kind of start investors were hoping for ahead of the weekend. The bears tightened their grip right from the opening bell as weak global cues and cautious sentiment triggered broad-based selling, leaving market participants staring at another volatile session. The Sensex plunged 732.19 points (0.95%) to 76,677.79, while the Nifty slipped 200.10 points (0.83%) to 23,967.90, falling below the crucial 24,000 mark. Market breadth remained weak, with 956 stocks advancing, 1,324 declining, and 178 remaining unchanged, signalling that selling pressure extended well beyond the benchmark indices.

There were a few bright spots amid the gloom. Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, and Max Healthcare managed to buck the trend and trade higher. On the flip side, heavyweight IT stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Wipro emerging as the top drags on the Nifty. With uncertainty continuing to dominate global markets, investors are likely to remain cautious as Dalal Street heads into the weekend.

Indian Stock Market Today At Opening @9:15 AM

Dalal Street started Friday on the back foot as selling pressure gripped the markets right from the opening bell. Weak global cues and cautious investor sentiment dragged benchmark indices lower, with the Nifty slipping below the crucial 24,000 mark and the Sensex shedding nearly 700 points in early trade.

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  • Sensex: Opened at 76,724.43, down 685.55 points (-0.89%)
  • Nifty 50: Opened at 23,959.25, down 208.75 points (-0.86%)
  • Nifty slipped below the 24,000 mark in opening trade.
  • Sensex declined nearly 700 points, reflecting broad-based weakness.
  • Investors remained cautious amid weak global cues and continued risk-off sentiment.

Sensex Market Trades Strong In Pre-Opening Session

  • Pre-opening Session: Indian benchmark indices traded lower ahead of the opening bell.
  • Sensex: Down 262.59 points (0.34%) at 77,147.39.
  • Nifty 50: Down 133.00 points (0.55%) at 24,035.00.
  • Market Mood: Weak start reflects cautious investor sentiment amid mixed global cues.
  • Key Level: Nifty hovered just above the 24,000 mark in the pre-opening session.

Currency Check: Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar as Traders Stay Cautious

The Indian rupee opened nearly unchanged at 94.34 against the US dollar on Friday, compared with its previous close of 94.33. The flat start reflects a cautious mood in the currency market as traders await fresh global cues and monitor volatility in equities and crude oil prices.

Stock Market Top Gainers On NSE

Stock Open High Low Current Price Previous Close
ADANI Enterprises 3,017.00 3,051.90 3,013.60 3,013.40 3,049.30
NTPC 361.95 366.80 359.95 361.95 365.45
Sun Pharma 1,824.00 1,839.10 1,823.40 1,824.80 1,835.00
Trent 3,182.00 3,206.00 3,164.50 3,179.70 3,193.00
Bharti Airtel 1,874.30 1,885.00 1,867.20 1,874.80 1,882.40
Power Grid 288.95 290.10 287.65 288.70 289.65
Apollo Hospitals 8,404.00 8,443.50 8,400.00 8,411.50 8,432.50

      Stock Market Top Loosers On NSE 

      Stock Open High Low Previous Close
      Infosys 1,062.30 1,066.00 1,033.90 1,127.50
      TCS 2,105.00 2,112.10 2,059.90 2,203.30
      Tech Mahindra 1,350.00 1,372.40 1,344.00 1,447.70
      HCL Technologies 1,110.00 1,117.00 1,091.40 1,161.80
      Wipro 176.76 177.18 174.89 182.84
      Eternal 257.00 257.75 254.55 258.55

      Stock Market On Thursday

      Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak on Thursday, ending a volatile trading session with modest gains as softer crude oil prices and supportive global cues offset concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy outlook. The Sensex advanced 254.36 points (0.33%) to close at 77,409.98, while the Nifty rose 82.30 points (0.34%) to settle near the 24,200 mark at 24,168. The broader market also remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining 0.4% each. Buying was led by Max Healthcare, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics, and Adani Enterprises, while Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer, and TCS ended among the top laggards.

      (With Inputs)

      Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

      Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Streak?….. 

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      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: RED ALERT! Dalal Street Lets Bears Take Over, Sensex Sheds Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below The 24,000 Mark
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      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: RED ALERT! Dalal Street Lets Bears Take Over, Sensex Sheds Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below The 24,000 Mark
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      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: RED ALERT! Dalal Street Lets Bears Take Over, Sensex Sheds Over 700 Points, Nifty Falls Below The 24,000 Mark
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