Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman Iran news Dalal Street news delhi weather FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Badlapur BMW crash Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

Indian stock market today opens higher on June 22 as Sensex rises 290 points and Nifty reclaims 24,100, supported by global optimism over U.S.–Iran peace talks. Check top gainers, losers, and currency update.

Indian Stock Market Today: Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open
Indian Stock Market Today: Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 09:25 IST

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Indian equities started the week on a firm footing on June 22, with optimism spilling over Dalal Street as Nifty reclaimed the 24,100 mark, buoyed by progress in U.S.–Iran peace talks easing global risk sentiment. The Sensex advanced 290.86 points (0.38%) to 77,093.76, while the Nifty climbed 87 points (0.36%) to 24,100.10. Market breadth stayed positive, with 1,866 stocks advancing against 778 declining and 216 unchanged. On the winners’ side, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Eternal, and HCL Technologies led the charge. However, Titan, Power Grid, ONGC, InterGlobe Aviation, and Adani Enterprises lagged, capping gains as selective profit-taking emerged.

Indian Stock Market Today At Opening @9:15 AM

  • Sensex: Rose 288.06 points (0.38%) to 77,090.96, extending gains amid buying in select heavyweight stocks.
  • Nifty 50: Advanced 60.95 points (0.25%) to 24,074.05, holding comfortably above the key 24,000 level.

Indian benchmark indices traded in positive territory, supported by selective buying in heavyweight stocks despite mixed global cues. The Sensex climbed over 288 points, while the Nifty held above the crucial 24,000 mark, reflecting cautious optimism among investors ahead of key global developments.

Sensex Market Trades Strong In Pre-Opening Session

  • Benchmark indices traded firmly during the pre-opening session, signalling a positive start to the week’s trading.
  • Sensex rose 497.03 points (0.65%) to 77,299.93, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors.
  • Nifty 50 gained 41.40 points (0.17%) to 24,054.50, staying comfortably above the key 24,000 mark.

Currency Check: Rupee Opens Flat 

The Indian rupee opened nearly unchanged on Monday, starting the session at 94.35 per US dollar, compared with 94.33 at Friday’s close. The muted opening reflects cautious investor sentiment as traders await fresh global cues, including developments in geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices, and movements in the US dollar.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Top Gainers On NSE

Stocks Open High Low Previous Close
CIPLA 1,372.00 1,383.90 1,370.60 1,351.80
INFY 1,055.00 1,071.90 1,055.00 1,051.40
RELIANCE 1,316.70 1,326.60 1,314.10 1,309.50
TECHM 1,414.00 1,434.00 1,414.00 1,409.60
HCLTECH 1,136.00 1,148.70 1,136.00 1,131.70
BAJFINANCE 966.05 972.95 962.00 961.80
TRENT 3,209.80 3,234.90 3,209.80 3,205.80
HDFCBANK 789.90 789.90 784.05 779.80

      Stock Market Top Loosers On NSE 

      Stocks Open High Low Previous Close
      INDIGO 5,015.00 5,021.50 4,993.60 5,021.50
      TITAN 4,405.30 4,414.50 4,394.40 4,419.90
      ADANIENT 3,040.00 3,041.90 3,020.00 3,038.40
      POWERGRID 289.00 291.85 289.00 292.25
      MAXHEALTH 1,096.00 1,100.30 1,090.35 1,094.75
      GRASIM 3,157.10 3,157.10 3,135.10 3,149.50
      SUNPHARMA 1,845.00 1,847.10 1,834.30 1,838.30

      Stock Market On Friday

      Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower on Friday, June 19, snapping a five-session winning streak as broad-based selling weighed on investor sentiment. The decline was led by sharp losses in information technology, oil & gas, and real estate stocks amid cautious global cues. The BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78%, to close at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 fell 154.90 points, or 0.64%, to settle at 24,013.10. Despite the correction, analysts believe the broader market trend remains resilient, with investors now closely tracking global developments and domestic macroeconomic cues for fresh direction.

      (With Inputs)

      Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

      Also Read: What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today? Top Weekend Developments Investors….

      ——————————————–
      Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
      ————————————————–

      Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

      Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open
      Tags: Dalal Street newsfinancial news Indiahome-hero-pos-4Indian Rupee todayIndian stock market todayInfosys Reliance Cipla stocksmarket news IndiaNifty 50 todayNifty above 24100NSE gainers and losersSensex gainsensex todayShare market todaystock market live updateStock Market Opening Bellstock market updates india

      RELATED News

      Stocks To Watch Today: RIL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Voltas, RVNL In Focus Today

      What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today? Top Weekend Developments Investors Need To Watch

      Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start; Can Nifty Hold 24,000?

      Raveum Opens $1,000 Access to Dollar Linked U.S. Real Estate as Rupee Nears ₹97

      Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

      LATEST NEWS

      NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

      Kerala Weather Today 22 June: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 8 Districts With Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning; Fishing Ban Continues

      Chennai Weather Today 22 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms as Cyclonic Circulation Continues For 5 Tamil Nadu Districts

      Viral Video Shows Qatar PM Walking Past JD Vance To Hug Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

      CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

      Why Iran Suspended Talks With US In Switzerland? Tehran Reveals Reason After Trump’s Big Threat

      Delhi Weather Today June 22: When Will Monsoon Reach National Capital?

      2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Atlanta

      'Will Go To War’: Pakistan Issues Fresh Threat To India

      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open
      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open
      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open
      Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

      QUICK LINKS