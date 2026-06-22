Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Dalal Street Opens Positive; Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Surges 350 Points at Open

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Indian equities started the week on a firm footing on June 22, with optimism spilling over Dalal Street as Nifty reclaimed the 24,100 mark, buoyed by progress in U.S.–Iran peace talks easing global risk sentiment. The Sensex advanced 290.86 points (0.38%) to 77,093.76, while the Nifty climbed 87 points (0.36%) to 24,100.10. Market breadth stayed positive, with 1,866 stocks advancing against 778 declining and 216 unchanged. On the winners’ side, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Eternal, and HCL Technologies led the charge. However, Titan, Power Grid, ONGC, InterGlobe Aviation, and Adani Enterprises lagged, capping gains as selective profit-taking emerged.

Indian Stock Market Today At Opening @9:15 AM

Sensex: Rose 288.06 points (0.38%) to 77,090.96 , extending gains amid buying in select heavyweight stocks.

Rose to , extending gains amid buying in select heavyweight stocks. Nifty 50: Advanced 60.95 points (0.25%) to 24,074.05, holding comfortably above the key 24,000 level.

Indian benchmark indices traded in positive territory, supported by selective buying in heavyweight stocks despite mixed global cues. The Sensex climbed over 288 points, while the Nifty held above the crucial 24,000 mark, reflecting cautious optimism among investors ahead of key global developments.

Sensex Market Trades Strong In Pre-Opening Session

Benchmark indices traded firmly during the pre-opening session, signalling a positive start to the week’s trading.

Sensex rose 497.03 points (0.65%) to 77,299.93, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors.

Nifty 50 gained 41.40 points (0.17%) to 24,054.50, staying comfortably above the key 24,000 mark.

Currency Check: Rupee Opens Flat

The Indian rupee opened nearly unchanged on Monday, starting the session at 94.35 per US dollar, compared with 94.33 at Friday’s close. The muted opening reflects cautious investor sentiment as traders await fresh global cues, including developments in geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices, and movements in the US dollar.

Stock Market Top Gainers On NSE Stocks Open High Low Previous Close CIPLA 1,372.00 1,383.90 1,370.60 1,351.80 INFY 1,055.00 1,071.90 1,055.00 1,051.40 RELIANCE 1,316.70 1,326.60 1,314.10 1,309.50 TECHM 1,414.00 1,434.00 1,414.00 1,409.60 HCLTECH 1,136.00 1,148.70 1,136.00 1,131.70 BAJFINANCE 966.05 972.95 962.00 961.80 TRENT 3,209.80 3,234.90 3,209.80 3,205.80 HDFCBANK 789.90 789.90 784.05 779.80

Stock Market Top Loosers On NSE

Stocks Open High Low Previous Close INDIGO 5,015.00 5,021.50 4,993.60 5,021.50 TITAN 4,405.30 4,414.50 4,394.40 4,419.90 ADANIENT 3,040.00 3,041.90 3,020.00 3,038.40 POWERGRID 289.00 291.85 289.00 292.25 MAXHEALTH 1,096.00 1,100.30 1,090.35 1,094.75 GRASIM 3,157.10 3,157.10 3,135.10 3,149.50 SUNPHARMA 1,845.00 1,847.10 1,834.30 1,838.30

Stock Market On Friday

Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower on Friday, June 19, snapping a five-session winning streak as broad-based selling weighed on investor sentiment. The decline was led by sharp losses in information technology, oil & gas, and real estate stocks amid cautious global cues. The BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78%, to close at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 fell 154.90 points, or 0.64%, to settle at 24,013.10. Despite the correction, analysts believe the broader market trend remains resilient, with investors now closely tracking global developments and domestic macroeconomic cues for fresh direction.

(With Inputs)

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